The pandemic has forever changed the way education is taught. Owatonna school officials want to take some of the lessons learned from the experience and envision the future.
On Monday, the school board approved Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad’s goals for the 2021 year, which fall under four commitment aims: 21st century learners, safe and caring community, equity and high quality teaching and learning.
The superintendent normally shares his annual goals with the board around August for approval, but the pandemic slowed that timeline. This year the board asked him to prioritize getting ready for the start of school and working on getting students safely back into the buildings. Now the superintendent has some time to look at the future.
“As I look forward to this next year there are things that I want to start spending time on as the pandemic continues to change and evolve and hopefully we start finding our way out of the pandemic. I want to start looking at some other things because I feel a bit reactionary because typically I'm a visionary,” Elstad said. “I haven't been able to do that because we've kind of been responding to whatever the Department of Health and the Department of Education, have given to us and saying here's what you need to do now so take this and lead.”
With that said, Elstad introduced his goals which include actions and strategies he will take through the end of the summer.
His goal to create 21st century learners
The new high school will help the district solidify its commitment to 21st century learning, Elstad argues. Elstad’s goal is to continue to communicate with the public about building progress on a monthly basis. He says he also plans to regularly communicate with community partners regarding the project’s progress.
“The metric for doing that would certainly be those monthly progress updates, as well as the district’s facilities committee that meets on a monthly basis and gets regular reports from Wold Architects and Kraus-Anderson Construction on where we're at and how we're moving forward,” Elstad said.
Elstad plans to research alternative school calendars, including gathering information from other school districts that utilize non-agrarian school calendars. He would like to take a look at what calendars best suit the students and the community by gathering local perspectives from parents, childcare providers, staff, students and employers. After gathering feedback, Elstad says he will prepare a board presentation in July to report his findings and have the board consider proposals.
“What I'm not suggesting is that for next year's calendar we're going to make any real changes or drastic changes. What I would ask is though as we move forward and as we continue to set calendars, perhaps some of those perspectives and findings come to fruition so that we can start looking at future calendars and how we might be able to use some of that research to guide that,” he said.
The final aspect of the 21st century learner aim is to facilitate and review the district's strategic road map to help connect district commitments to operational planning. Through feedback from students, staff and parents, Elstad hopes to have the board review a final operational plan and strategic road map in July or August 2021.
Elstad looks to build a safe, caring and equitable community
Elstad will continue to figure out how to safely transition students and staff back to the in-person learning model by working with the county and state officials, while also communicating this information to stakeholders. The district is currently testing staff for COVID-19 every other Wednesday. The superintendent will continue to plan for upcoming vaccination clinics for staff as more vaccines become available.
Under the equity aim, Elstad hopes to improve understanding of racial and cultural equity for community leaders and for the school board. Elstad will assist in leading the second cohort of Courage Leadership this February.
“The second strategy would be, I'd like to continue our learning around as a board to have courageous leadership which requires your attention as a board member to do something in March, perhaps to continue your learning,” he said to the school board.
The final strategy would be to monitor the district-wide and school-based improvement plans to address racial and cultural inequities in systems and practices. The district will be looking at board policies, which may have cultural inequities, and determine how to rectify those practices and systems.
A look into the future of high quality teaching and learning
Elstad and Michelle Krell, director of teaching and learning, also announced their intent to submit an application on behalf of the district to the Minnesota Department of Education to be allowed to offer a full-time online learning option post-pandemic. Elstad argues the option will be available to students who are interested in continuing online learning for next year, as some students have found success with the format.
The district has already started to develop a comprehensive online platform for kindergarten through fifth grade learners, with the intent of expanding it to the sixth through twelfth grade learners as they move forward. The move will benefit the district because funding is based in part on enrollment numbers, potentially attracting students who would have chosen another online school instead.
“Whereas we feel like we are able to provide a successful online academy program that will keep those students, keep their funding within district but more importantly, allow them to still participate in all of the activities that we might be able to offer for students,” Elstad said.
The board approved the goals on Monday with no major feedback.