OWATONNA — Owatonna High School paraprofessional Shelley Thom wears many hats, and after a decade working for the district, she’s been recognized for her accomplishments as a finalist in this year’s Education Minnesota Education Support Professional of the Year competition.
Thom was nominated by fellow district paraprofessional Ann Krampitz, who works at Owatonna Middle School. Out of roughly 70 other entrants, Thom found out late last month that — even though she didn’t end up winning — she was named as one of the top five finalists.
“I was a little bit shocked,” Thom explained. “When I got nominated and told the principal, a lot of people didn’t even know that [the competition] was out there. Education support professionals could be clerical, custodial, education assistants, paraprofessionals — anybody that supports the system.”
Although Thom’s official title is special education paraprofessional, she noted that she helps out with the goings-on at OHS in a variety of ways each day. In the morning, she sits in on two general education classes, providing tailored assistance for students on individual education plans, or IEPs.
“I’m supporting students with assignments that they may be working on individually in the classroom. It might be textbook work, we’re doing a lot of labs in the science classroom,” she explained. “My job is to try to get to know all these kids' IEPs and adaptations.”
Although there are certain teens that Thom is assigned to assist, she said when other students see her making the rounds and checking in with her kids, they often reach out to ask for help as well.
“They know that I’m a safe zone for them,” she said.
When she’s not providing additional support in the classroom, Thom has one-on-one sessions with students and leaves her door open to provide a quiet place for teens to come in and work on homework or consult with her on a variety of issues.
As a decades-long human services professional and former corrections officer, Thom said she has the behavioral training necessary for a job that so heavily emphasizes relationship building.
“They’re not going to learn if they don’t trust you,” she said, of her education philosophy. “I believe that it’s 60% relationships and 40% education.”
In a letter of recommendation submitted to the competition by district teacher Nichole Engel, Thom’s coworker echoed her emphasis on fostering deeper connections with students.
“Students who work with Shelley become her family,” Engel wrote. “She isn’t just involved in their life for one year, she is a positive influence in their lives for years to come.”
In the end, Thom said the job is all about building trust with students and letting them know she’s in it with them for the long haul.
“I trust them, and I believe in them, and I tell them that,” she explained. “I say, ‘You might not get it today, you might not get it tomorrow but we’re going to keep working so that you do get it.’”
After school, when the teens have left for the day, Thom’s work still isn’t quite over. One of the other hats that she is wearing this year is custodial, helping out the janitorial staff that needed an extra pair of hands.
Although it makes for a longer afternoon, Thom said she doesn’t mind, calling her coworkers some of the nicest people she’s ever met. She also praised the support she’s received from the school’s administrators, and the love that she has gotten from the community since being nominated as one of the finalists in the Education Minnesota competition.
“The connections that I make, I wish everyone could do it,” explained Thom. “I do, I wish everyone could do it.”