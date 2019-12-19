OWATONNA — It was the week before Christmas, and at the Owatonna Hospital — newborns and parents were astir with Santa.
Staff at Thursday’s Baby Café event had decked out the first-floor reflection room with garlands, and there was a steady stream of little ones coming through to get weighed, get their photo taken and visit with Saint Nick.
Organizer Melissa Beneke, who is also a certified lactation counselor, said Thursday’s gathering was fairly similar to a normal Baby Café — the free event takes place every Thursday and is an opportunity for parents to track their infant’s weight and socialize with other families.
“We just enhanced it a little bit,” she explained, adding that her husband had come in to play Santa for the day. “We have extra snacks, holiday music.”
From week to week, Beneke said she and coworker Amanda Prestegard see between 15 and 25 newborns and their parents. Prestegard added that one of the big reasons families come in is to hop on the scale and monitor how their child is growing.
For mothers who are breastfeeding, she explained that it’s hard to tell how much milk the infant is really taking in — seeing its weight on a regular basis, and consulting with the counselors on next steps, can be the only way to be certain.
Sue Shaft, manager of the hospital’s birth center, added that trying to weigh newborns on a typical adult scale is often impossible or inaccurate. Even if parents weigh themselves, then do it again holding the baby, Shaft said a typical scale won’t capture the tiny changes that lactation counselors are looking for with infants.
“We’re looking to see if they gain an ounce in a day,” she explained. “Ours is a really exacting scale and weighs down to the gram. The interesting part is if they deliver here it’s the same scale we use when their baby’s in the hospital.”
After the baby gets weighed, Beneke explained that staff put it in a basket in front of the room’s hearth. They then write the date, plus its age and weight on an easel that they stand next to the cradle — parents are welcome to snap a photo for their records.
Josie Prins, who has been coming to the café for just over two months, said she initially made the trip because she had concerns about how much milk her daughter was drinking. After she had worked through her situation with the lactation counselors, Prins said she kept coming back for the social aspect.
She noted that it’s a way for her to meet other women in the area who are in a similar situation — one parent she met through the Baby Café even turned out to be a member at the same church. Now, Prins said seeing the other mother in the community is an opportunity to catch up and check in about what’s going on with both of their kids.
“It’s nice to get feedback on, ‘Is this normal? What was it like leaving your baby for the first time?’” she explained.
Once parents find out about Baby Café, Prestegard said the same families usually come fairly regularly for as long as they can get off work. The program itself helps out with babies at any point in their first year.
“It’s a good outlet for moms,” she explained, “a good way to get out of the house.”
The counselor added that she and Beneke give out different recognitions as families make their way through the child’s first year. Certificates are provided for mothers who have done six and then 12 months of breastfeeding and staff try to celebrate the three- and nine-month benchmarks, as well. When babies graduate from the program after they hit one year, Prestegard said the team takes a graduation picture to commemorate the occasion.
After starting the Baby Café in September 2018, the pair said the event has really taken off over the last year, which they attribute in part to the relationships they form with expecting mothers.
“Melissa and I teach childbirth and breastfeeding classes,” said Prestegard, of their pre-delivery roles. “Because we touch base with them while they’re pregnant, they know they’ll see a familiar face when they come here.”
Although the program tends to recruit a lot of people through the hospital, babies don’t have to have been born at the facility in order to attend the Baby Café — Prestegard emphasized that the event is free and open to anyone with an infant in its first year.
She also added that the hospital will be hosting the program over the holidays on Dec. 26. Throughout the year, the Baby Café takes place every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the reflection room, located directly across from the gift shop on the first floor. For more information on the program, residents can visit “Baby Café at Owatonna Hospital” on Facebook or call the Owatonna Birth Center at 507-977-2455.