The COVID-19 case rate that determines how students will attend school has dropped in Steele County after a steady climb.
The county’s COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 remains in the safe zone for elementary schools to continue in-person learning, while middle schools and high schools are still required to have a hybrid model.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday that Steele County’s current rate for the reporting period of Aug. 30-Sept. 12 is 16.63, below the minimum case rate of 20 that would push Steele County elementary schools into a hybrid model. The county’s previous case rate sat at 19.09.
However, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have continued to rise in Steele County, with the current accumulative total of 535 cases as of Wednesday. Of those cases, 487 people are out of isolation and there have been two deaths. Ages of Steele County residents who have tested positive range from younger than 1 to in their 80s.
Rice, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties also saw drops in their COVID-19 case rates in the current two-week reporting period. Rice County is down to 9.73 from 12.47 cases per 10,000, marking the lowest rate in the region and the only area county that qualifies for all in-person learning. Nicollet County dropped from 13.02 to 10.95 while Le Sueur dropped from 27.16 to 16.80, giving county elementary schools an option to bring all students back to the classroom.
Dodge County surpassed the case rate maximum of 10 per 10,000 people required for in-person learning for all students, showing a case rate of 11.17 for the current reporting period. Freeborn County also breached a maximum case rate milestone, reporting a 20.64 case rate and moving all schools to hybrid models.
Mower County also saw an increase, jumping from a 12.88 case rate to 16.67.
Waseca County continues to have the highest case rate and climbed once again for the fifth-straight week, reporting a current case rate of 85.07 – the highest in the state for the third consecutive week. The rate has continued to rise, in part, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca and a reporting lag of those cases with the state’s report.
Around 59% of the county’s cases reside in FCI-Waseca, but even with that data excluded, the county’s case rate per 10,000 still hovers in the 40s, according to Waseca County Public Health.
Any case rate above 50 requires all schools to use a distance learning model.
The increased cases at FCI-Waseca are largely due to new prisoners entering the facility. FCI-Waseca ranked No. 3 in the country among federal prisons for COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, the Bureau of Prisons reported 108 COVID-19 cases among inmates and three among staff members. A total of 180 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the prison while a total of 547 inmates have been tested among 605 total inmates, according to the BOP. A total of 102 inmates and six staff members have recovered from COVID-19, according to the BOP.
Inmates from a facility in Oklahoma arrived at FCI-Waseca in mid-August and that’s when COVID-19 cases started to spike at FCI-Waseca.
Some inmates from that group were quarantined after the virus was detected, but COVID-19 was identified on a different floor of the facility, Minnesota Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann told Minnesota Public Radio News last week. Ehresmann said federal marshals did not test the group of inmates prior to transferring them to Waseca.
Lynzey Donahue, a spokesperson for the Marshals, told The Marshall Project in an Aug. 13 article, that the Marshals are aware that some contract prisons aren’t testing inmates prior to transfer. In an email she wrote to The Marshall Project, she said the agency is following CDC guidance, which states: “If a transfer is absolutely necessary, perform verbal screening and a temperature check … before the individual leaves the facility.”
The Marshall Project article also reported that the U.S. Marshals do not put prisoners into quarantine or test them prior to transfer. As of early August, 3,500 in USMS custody tested positive for the virus and 13 died, according to The Marshall Project article.
The Minnesota Department of Health releases new COVID-19 case rate data on Thursdays.