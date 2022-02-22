A Minneapolis man is facing criminal charges after police allegedly located nearly 170 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle following a DWI arrest.
Damonte Marquis Julius Combs, 36, was charged Tuesday in Steele County District Court with second-degree and fifth-degree drug possession, both felonies. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for fourth-degree DWI and violating the open bottle law. The charges stem from an incident that took place at 5 a.m. on Sunday.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer was on patrol when they saw a vehicle stop in the southbound lane of Oak Avenue at the intersection of Oak and Bridge Street. A man, later identified as Combs, reportedly walked over to the officer and said he needed help. Combs allegedly made claims that someone was chasing him down and he believed he was near Moorhead, Minnesota, which is near the North Dakota border. Combs told the officer he had been smoking marijuana, according to the report.
Court documents show Combs was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence after he failed the standardized field sobriety tests. Officers conducted an inventory of Combs' vehicle and allegedly found a small amount of marijuana in the center console, a half-empty bottle of tequila in the backseat, a hypodermic needle, and a grey, rock-like substance. The substance weighed in its bag was 169.2 grams and tested presumptive positive for fentanyl, according to court records.
Officers also searched Combs' person and located a $10 bill and two $1 bills with white powder on them, according to the report. The substance tested presumptive positive for cocaine.
Combs was previously convicted of felony fourth-degree drug sale in 2018 in Clay County.
Combs was transported to the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions was set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.