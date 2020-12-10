An Owatonna pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a downtown street.
Owatonna police reported that they responded to a motor vehicle and pedestrian crash at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N. Elm Avenue and E. Main Street. Officers and EMS staff treated the victim, Lanny Huemann, 79, at the scene. He was then taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service to the Owatonna Hospital and later by air ambulance to Rochester where he died from his injuries.
Initial investigation indicates the vehicle, driven by Jerome Schnorenberg, 74, of Owatonna, was making a right turn from southbound Elm Avenue onto westbound Main Street and struck Huemann in the roadway.
Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in this crash.
This crash remains under investigation by the Owatonna Police Department.