Two men staying at the camp north of Owatonna are facing charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that reached up to 120 mph.
Isai Carreon-Bautista, 25, is facing one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, at 11:23 p.m. on June 26 Owatonna police witnessed a vehicle traveling northbound on Oak Avenue without its lights on. When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle reportedly accelerated eastbound on North Street.
As the vehicle approached Cedar Avenue, officers reported they were traveling at 80 mph. Once they turned northbound on Cedar and passed 26th Street, the suspect vehicle reached a rate of 120 mph, according to court records. Once the pursuit reached the development commonly known as the migrant camp on 50th Avenue north of town, the officers reported finding the suspect vehicle parked on the north side of the camp with nobody inside.
Owatonna Officer Casey Martin and K9 Vegas were dispatched to track the occupants of the vehicle, tracking the suspects to the east side of the camp and into a cornfield. Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Faribault Police Department were then called to assist with a drone, which located two men approximately 12 rows into the field.
The individuals were later identified as Carreon-Bautista and 19-year-old Anthony Emmanuel Gayton. During a Mirandized interview the following day – with help from an interpreter – Carreon-Bautista told officers he was driving and Gayton was the passenger. Carreon-Bautista said he fled because he didn’t have a license.
Gayton was cited with a misdemeanor for fleeing a peace officer not in a motor vehicle because he abandoned the vehicle and hid in the cornfield, according to court documents.
Carreon-Bautista is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $5,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23.
In other court news:
- 52-year-old John Melvin Groth of Owatonna is facing two felony charges for allegedly soliciting a child via electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct. The charges stem from an interaction Groth allegedly had on June 23 with an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old male. The two agreed to meet at an Owatonna hotel, but Groth backed out. Goth's next court appearance is July 23.
- 31-year-old Justin Lee Johnson of Medford was charged with one felony count for theft of a motor vehicle after he allegedly took an acquaintance's car without their permission sometime during the first week of June, when the owner of the vehicle was on vacation. The stolen vehicle was located in Mankato and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. Police positively identified Johnson in video surveillance at both locations. Johnson was previously convicted in 2012 for theft of a motor vehicle in Steele County. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 21.
- 40-year-old Jacob Richard Storlien of Wayzata is facing three felony charges for possession of stolen or counterfeit checks and check forgery for incidents that occurred between June 6-13. During this time, Storlien allegedly used counterfeit checks to purchase more than $270 worth of goods from Mills Fleet Farm in Owatonna. Storlien had two active felony warrants from other counties for check forgery crimes. His first court appearance in Steele County is scheduled for Aug. 12.
- 35-year-old Christopher Stephen Prince of Owatonna is facing felony charges for first-degree burglary and theft after he allegedly broke into a home and stole a laptop. According to the criminal report, Prince reached through a broken window of a house unknown to him and removed a laptop from a bedroom. Prince told officers a friend asked him to help steal from the house. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 6. Prince also has a jury trial scheduled to being on July 19 for a case involving a burglary and assault that took place in August.