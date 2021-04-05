A man who allegedly struck someone he knew over the head with a beer bottle last weekend has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Victor Alfonso Espeleta, 36, of Medford, is charged with second-degree assault in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Espeleta was charged after Faribault police officers responded Saturday to a disturbance. The reported victim, a man who was hospitalized following the incident, said Espeleta had struck him in the head with a beer bottle during a party, and a second person punched him in the mouth several times. Court documents state officers “noted that there was a significant amount of blood on the floor of the garage.”
Following Espeleta’s arrest, he reported having been at the party and trying to break up a fight between two other people, but denied striking anyone. He reported that he didn’t remember what had happened with the beer bottle and expressed regret that he had left the scene.
Judge John T. Cajacob released Espeleta on his own recognizance Monday, contingent on him having no contact with the alleged victim, not using or possessing alcohol or drugs, remaining law-abiding, and following other court requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.
In other Rice County court reports:
• Mercedez Christiana Rocha, 21, of Owatonna, is charged with fifth-degree felony heroin possession and fifth-degree gross misdemeanor meth possession after she reportedly possessed one gram of the drug, a pipe commonly used to smoke meth, two capped needles, tweezers, and other items reportedly frequently utilized to use drugs during and after a Feb. 19 traffic stop on Hwy. 3 near the Dundas/Northfield border. At the time of her arrest, Rocha reportedly had active warrants in Rice, Steele and Waseca counties.