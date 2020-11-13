Friday morning Owatonna School Board voted to eventually move all district students into a distance learning model.
All students sixth through twelfth grade will begin distance learning Tuesday, Nov. 17. Today is the last day students will be learning in the building. Monday will be used as a transition day for staff to prepare for the switch.
The remaining elementary schools and early learning program students will start distance learning on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with a transition period for staff the day before. Friday, Nov. 20 is an already planned no school day due to virtual conferences.
“Having this delayed shift with elementary will allow us to repurpose staff from both the middle school and the high school to help us cover those staff outages at the elementary leading through next Thursday,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said.
Students will stick with the model through Friday, Dec. 4. School officials hope to return to their current learning model Monday, Dec. 7. A decision will be made Dec. 3 and communicated to families.
Fall activities will be allowed to continue through next week and will conclude Nov. 21. This will be subject to change and evaluated on a daily basis. Winter High School activities will be delayed until a later date and when it's safer for students to return, according to COVID-19 data.
“I want to make clear to the community that this is not canceling a winter season. This is delaying the start because of the current surge in COVID-19 that we are seeing not only in our city and school district, but across the state,” Elstad said.
All middle school activities will be suspended starting Monday, Nov. 16.
