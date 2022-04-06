The OHS Knowledge Bowl team achieved a big milestone in their season this year, on March 11 the team found out that they made the AAA state tournament. Throughout the season, the team faced stiff competition as well as many questions, topics and scenarios at every meet. The team practices all scenarios and questions to the best of their ability.The team has many strengths and a few weaknesses in their question answering.
Each meet consists of 40 possible points in the form of a written test, another 35 possible points can be awarded in five oral rounds. The oral rounds consist of two other teams with OHS answering questions correctly in a room. They competed against two other teams and whoever has the most answers correct in all the rounds will win the meet. New Ulm is one of the Huskies toughest competitors in the region. Head Coach Dan Saehler said, “It’s just amazing to see the level of competition across all regions.” Advancing to state is a huge achievement as the team will go up against the best competition the state has to offer.
In the state there are many intelligent students from every region. Each team has strengths and weaknesses in topics such as English, math, physics, chemistry and history. There are many questions related to all these topics and all team members need to learn a lot to answer all questions correctly. Junior David Smith said, “We are really good at literature, history, chemistry, math and modern culture. We struggle with the complicated grammar questions and geography.” The Huskies’ many strengths have led the team to a state appearance.
The stakes have gotten even higher for the team as the state tournament waits ahead. The tournament will be held at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, MN. The tournament will start on April 7 with the 40 question written test. It will continue on April 8 with the 35 points oral round, and conclude on April 9 with the awards.
