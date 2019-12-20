Will there be a white Christmas for southern Minnesota this year?
The answer, it seems, is maybe. And in the long run, whether there will be a white Christmas this year or it is, as the song suggests, a dream may depend on exactly what you mean by “white Christmas,” say officials with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
“Everyone has a different opinion on what it means to have a white Christmas,” said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist with the weather service.
In fact, when he asked around the weather service office Friday morning for what it means to have a white Christmas, he heard various answers. Some said they had always heard that it has to actually snow on Christmas Day to count it as a white Christmas. Others said if there’s even a trace of snow on the ground, that’s enough.
O’Brien pointed to the standard used by the Minnesota State Climatology Office. And that standard?
“Having a white Christmas is loosely defined as having 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day,” according to the climatology office’s website. “The snow depth at most sites is measured once a day, usually in the morning.”
So if that is the standard, at least here in Minnesota, what are the chances of there being an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, probably in the morning?
Again, that depends on how much snow is on the ground now and how much snow is likely to melt as the weather grows warmer and the sun brighter over the weekend.
“It will be a race to Christmas to see how much snow is left and how much melting happens,” said O’Brien.
Just as the winter solstice arrives on Saturday, marking the arrival of astronomical winter, and as the sun sinks to its lowest point in the sky, the region — and, in fact, the entire state — will experience a mini-heat wave over the weekend and stretching into Monday. Highs on Saturday should near the 40-degree mark, with the mercury moving into the low 40s across the region on Sunday. Skies should be sunny on Saturday with a few clouds rolling in on Sunday.
On Monday, skies will grow mostly cloudy, but temperatures will still be in the upper 30s across the region before cooling down to near freezing on Christmas Eve.
So will the bright weekend skies and warmer temperatures be enough to dash hopes for a white Christmas?
O’Brien thinks that if a locale still has two inches or more of snow on the ground as the weekend begins then there’s a chance — a good chance, he thinks — of there being enough snow left on the ground by Wednesday morning for the day to be counted as a white Christmas. And, yes, even with the sunny skies forecasted for the weekend.
“The sun angle is so low at this time of year, it’s not real efficient at melting snow,” he said.
So maybe, just maybe, there will be an inch of snow remaining come Christmas morning. And certainly, there’s likely to be at least a trace of snow, if that’s your standard.
As for the chances of actual snow on Christmas Day, there’s less likely a chance of that, according to the weather service — just a 20% chance of snow across the region as the forecast stands as of Friday. But as O’Brien acknowledges, a 20% chance of snow means an 80% chance that it won’t snow.
“There’s not much chance for new snow,” O’Brien said.
And, of course, Minnesota is a large state geographically, so the chances of having a white Christmas any year vary from place to place.
According to the state climatology office, historically, “the best chances of having a white Christmas is almost guaranteed in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and a good part of the Arrowhead. The chances decrease to the south and west and the best chance for a ‘brown’ Christmas is in far southwest Minnesota where chances are a little better than 60%. Northern Minnesota is one of the few non-alpine climates in the US where a white Christmas is almost a sure bet.”
Bottom line: If you’re traveling north for Christmas, there’s a better chance that it will be white.
As for southern Minnesota, despite the official beginning of winter at 10:19 p.m. Saturday, the chances for a winter weather event are not great for the immediate foreseeable future.
“We’re in for a boring stretch of weather,” O’Brien said.
But, he added, after the weather the state experienced around Thanksgiving, that’s just fine with him.