Lightning appears to be the culprit in the Blooming Prairie commercial shed fire on Wednesday, according to the local fire chief.
Dean Naatz said there was a lot of lightning activity shortly before the shed caught fire, and added that several witnesses up to half a mile away from the structure reported a lightning strike close to the area.
“It’s not uncommon,” said Naatz, who has been with the Blooming Prairie Fire Department for 16 years. “I work as an electrician and I have dealt with several issues involving lightning where places have been hit but never caught on fire — it does really weird stuff. Fire department-wise, I can think of three fires caused by lightning off the top of my head, this would be the fourth.”
Though the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene on Wednesday, Naatz said he suspects they will elect not to investigate the fire because of the weather, the eye witnesses, and due to nobody in the department being available to respond to the scene.
“They are very short staffed,” Naatz said. “I believe they will probably choose not to look into it.”
The Fire Department was first dispatched to the shed fire located at 636 Main St. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, the privately owned commercial shed was completely engulfed in flames. Naatz estimated it took about an hour for the flames to be extinguished with the help of three other area departments.
“The bulk of the fire was knocked down within the first half-hour or 40 minutes,” Naatz said. “Due to all the tin and steel on the building, when it collapsed and all the lumber was trapped there were still flames after that first hour, but they were not threatening anything.”
Naatz said while that shed was a total loss, the fire caused minimal damage to a second, adjacent shed. He said the corner of the building caught fire, but that it was put out quickly.
“There was no electricity or gas to that building, it was just cold storage,” Naatz said of the shed that ignited. “There wasn’t really much in the building, either. An old dump truck, an old pickup and a snow blower along with building materials, but nothing large by any means.”
The property owner was not present at the time of the fire and no injuries reported.
Though the fire was put out quickly, Naatz said there was one element of frustration the department encountered while responding to the call. According to Naatz, there were so many people who drove to the area to see what was happening that the fire trucks couldn’t get through right away.
“When we first went there, there was a lot of traffic and it was hard to get through,” Naatz said. “I wish people would respect the fact that we have to get there. I get it, people are curious and want to know what’s happening, but it does impede things every once in a while.”