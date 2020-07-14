The man identified as a person of interest in the stabbing death of an Owatonna man is in police custody.
Hassan Nur Hassan, 28, was arrested without incident by Minneapolis police and booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Hassan is being transferred to the Steele County Detention Center as he awaits charging in the July 12 death of Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Owatonna Police Department responded to a call for a reported stabbing in Dartts Park. When officers arrived, they found Mohamed unconscious on the ground of the parking lot on the southeast corner of the park with what appeared to be stab wounds. Mohamed was declared dead at the scene as a result to a stab wound in the chest.
