When Mackenzie Snow first volunteered to be one of the leaders representing her pharmacy with the United Way of Olmsted County, the young pharmacy technician didn’t realize she would be tapping in to an unknown passion.
“I did a lot of random work,” Snow laughed. “I helped with backpack drives, fundraisers, really anything they needed me to do I was ready to help.”
After a handful of years of coordinating fundraisers and connecting community members with helpful resources, Snow was hired at the end of March as the new program coordinator for the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition, a partnership with the local United Way. Deep down, Snow believes this is where she was meant to land in her career.
“I have had family members who struggled with addiction and I have seen firsthand that devastation,” Snow said. “I was also married to an addict and even though we’re not together now, I still have always thought that if something have been done different in his youth, that things could have been different for his entire life.”
It is that realization that sticks with Snow as she gears up to reach out to the Steele County youth. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping schools mostly closed to outside resources and visitors, Snow said she hasn’t had much of a chance to implement some of the proactive elements of the program for which she is excited, but that hasn’t stopped her from staying focused on her goal.
“I want to make sure that what we do is all-inclusive for the kids,” Snow said. “I don’t want anyone to think this is just for the popular clique or for the kids who are already doing really well. What we do is for everyone and every student is welcome.”
Though Snow anticipates that most of her work will be targeted at students in middle school and older, she said it is never too early to talk to kids about making good choices when it comes to substance use. She said she plans on being a go-to resource for parents if they are wondering how to talk to their children, regardless of their age, when it comes to the topic of drugs and alcohol.
“Educating parents is a huge part of what we do,” Snow said. “I know there are some parents who may think that as kids get a certain age it’s a ‘rite of passage’ to do certain things, but we need to change that mindset. Most kids aren’t experimenting with drugs and alcohol.”
Anxious to get out in the community and connect with people, Snow’s first big project is what she is calling a “sticker shock” campaign. With this campaign, Snow is going into liquor stores and asking to place stickers on the products that remind customers not to purchase alcohol for minors. Snow said sometimes its little elements like a reminder on a sticker that can help break the stigma of underage drinking in smaller communities.
“With graduation coming up, I feel like it’s a good time to get this reminder out there,” Snow said.
In today’s climate, Snow said there are many areas she would love to focus on when it comes to substance use among youth. Certain things include vaping, meth, heroin, and the misuse of prescription pills such as Adderall.
“Sometimes I have to remind myself to just take things one chunk at a time,” Snow laughed. “But I plan on bringing with me numbers and statistics that are local. ... I’ve been busy connecting with law enforcement and other local leaders so that when this next school year starts I’m ready to hit the ground running.”