BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Following an information-gathering process that started back in the fall, the Blooming Prairie Public School Board approved a new set of goals for the district at its February meeting according to Superintendent Chris Staloch.
The five objectives and an amended vision were decided upon by a strategic planning committee, which consisted of students, staff and community members. The group came together for the first time in mid-December, with the goal of sifting through more than 250 surveys that Staloch had distributed throughout the school and town toward the beginning of the school year.
At a series of meetings ending in mid-January, the planning team read over each questionnaire, taking notes and eventually consolidating the data into key themes and ideas. These ultimately turned into the new vision for the district, which is to “provide a safe and positive environment where all children can learn and grow academically, socially and emotionally,” according to Staloch.
The accompanying goals are to promote lifelong learning and a global outlook, provide advanced educational opportunities across disciplines, attract and retain staff, sustain a competitive edge with technological advances and space expansion, and foster community-oriented leaders.
Following the board’s approval, Staloch said he and other district administrators are now focused on creating action plans for those goals, which they’re hoping to roll out heading into the beginning of the next school year.
At one of the first planning committee meetings, Staloch noted that he wanted to undertake this process since he is still relatively new to the position of superintendent. Before taking over this summer, he spent eight years as the elementary school principal.
Now that the goals have been set, he explained that the leadership team will continue to meet every couple of weeks, and that the board will also continue to be involved through committee meetings. Additionally, Staloch said the district has begun working with some of the local businesses to help plan new curricular goals.
“One of the things we’re really looking to do is enhance some of our career and technical education classes — what we offer our students in some of those areas like industrial technology or early childhood development,” said Staloch, of one of the main focuses coming out of the survey process. “For quite some time, we’ve been pushing four-year colleges, and we know we need quality people in the trades as well. I think we’re revisiting what we need to do in order to reach all students in all areas.”
While career and technical education was a focus Staloch singled out at this point, he noted that it’s still very early on in the planning process.
“I think we’re looking at everything,” he noted. “We want to do what’s best for our students and what’s best for our kids, but we also have to make sure we’re aware of our budget. We have to balance some of that, but I think we also have to look at all of it.”
After first presenting the committee’s findings to the board in January, Staloch also noted that physical capacity will likely need to be addressed at some point in the near future due to growing enrollment.
He added that a recent vote to postpone a shared facility through the Zumbro Education District, which provides on-site educational programming for students needing specialized services, didn’t have much bearing on the district’s direction with these concerns. After six member school districts, including Blooming Prairie, voted to approve the new facility project this fall, the Pine Island Public School Board voted against it last month, having other localized projects on the docket.
Patrick Gordon, ZED’s executive director, noted that a new shared building for these on-site programs may still become a reality in the future, but that he is working with all member districts to revisit plans and timing.