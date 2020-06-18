Three generations of the Goette family runs the much-loved Pork Chop Sandwiches stand during the summer months at various fairs and events around the Steele County area. This summer, the group decided to set up permanently near the Casey's General Store in Blooming Prairie. Pictured, left to right: Kendra Long, Brady Kittelson, Ryker Long, Anna Kittelson, Ranell Kittelson, and owner Kim Goette. (Annie Granlund/People's Press)