While people are still mourning the loss of their local county fairs — specifically the absence of their favorite fair foods — one family decided that the summer shouldn’t be wasted moping around.
Kim Goette and her family have been operating the Pork Chop Sandwiches stand — a staple at the Steele County Free Fair and other summer events — for the last 33 years, offering grilled boneless pork chops either as a sandwich or on the classic stick. Though Goette doesn’t rely on the stand for income, she and her daughter decided to open up shop in their hometown of Blooming Prairie “just to see what would happen.”
“My daughter is a teacher here in Blooming Prairie so she is available during the daytime and I can come in after work, so we figured why don’t we just attempt to put it up,” Goette said, adding that she is someone who simply prefers to stay busy. “The first two days were amazing — it was like being at the fair in Owatonna.”
Though the traffic has tapered off some since opening on June 10, Goette said that they still see plenty of people stopping by their tent set up on the north side of Casey’s General Store. Because of their prime location, Goette said they also get a fair amount of traffic from people simply driving through.
“We had a trucker who drives for Target stop by just the other day and he left us $50 to go toward any police officer who may come by for a meal,” Goette said. “That really was nice and what we like to see, things like this that bring people together.”
Similar to her neighbors, Goette said she was feeling "cooped up" during the stay-at-home order in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the state has slowly begun to open things back up, she said it's clear that people are still itching to be able to socialize outside their homes.
"We need to be outside and getting together safely," Goette said. "I think that's a big reason why everyone is so happy to see us here."
Goette said that the tent will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Though they are famous for their boneless pork chops, Goette has added hamburgers, brat burgers and potato salad from a popular Ellendale caterer to the menu.
“We added some little things like that to offer more than just pork chops, but after going for this long people just know you for that,” Goette said. “At least 90% of our customers come for the pork chops.”
Goette will welcome guests all summer long to the tent to share a meal with friends and neighbors. She said if you can’t find the store in Blooming Prairie to just follow your nose.
“The smell is pretty darn good,” she laughed.