Whether we are ready for it or not, thousands of snowflakes will fall from the sky in the coming months. A closer look at a single ice crystal reveals tiny geometric patterns, a beautiful work of nature.
Tracy Tanner has emulated that beauty through her meticulously designed paper snowflakes for years, adding her own creative twist to the classic holiday craft. Several of her paper snowflakes are hanging and viewable from outside on the Owatonna Arts Center’s windows. Each flake has been carefully designed and hand cut by the Owatonna resident.
“It's a family tradition at this point. It started years ago when I was a little kid,” Tanner said.
After learning how to properly fold the paper to make a six sided snowflake from a coworker, Tanner’s father brought home the activity for his kids to try.
“It kind of took off. We started making snowflakes every year to put up in our windows,” Tanner said.
With years of practice Tanner has perfected the art, coming up with new creative designs each year. Her snowflakes feature silhouettes of animals, blooming flowers, twisting vines, funky geometric shapes and more. Tanner takes inspiration from just about anything. She’s created TV show-themed snowflakes, snowflakes based on the four elements and even snowflakes inspired by the designs found on Kleenex boxes.
This is Tanner’s first exhibition of any kind and she said she wouldn’t mind doing another exhibit especially now that she is laminating her work. While she has thought about selling her work, she has no solid plans to pursue that and is just creating for the fun of it and to spread some joy.
“It's a sort of cheery thing in winter. It gets so dark and gloomy early, but you've got these snowflakes up on your windows and they are just pretty,” Tanner said. “It's something that makes the winter a little less grim.”
Throughout years of experimenting, Tanner had determined that printer paper provides for the best results due to its weight. If the paper is too thin it tears easily, too thick and it's difficult to cut.
“We are talking a lot of folded layers, even with the printer paper you won't have them completely symmetrical because just in the folding it will be a little off from each other,” Tanner said.
After folding the paper the way she learned from her father all those years ago, Tanner uses a pencil to sketch the plan onto the folded triangle. With an exacto knife she carefully cuts away the layers of paper. A completed snowflake can take anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes or more depending on how complicated the design is.
She recalls as a kid accidentally folding the paper incorrectly resulting in two halves instead of one full design. Other times the fragile paper cutout fell apart or she accidentally cut off more than she meant to. Despite the frustrations, Tanner says the mistakes are a learning experience and most snowflakes are salvageable with tape. To her the most important thing is to have fun.
Her favorite part of the process is the end, when she gets to unfold the paper and see the final product.
“As I've had so much practice over the years I am getting better at kind of visualizing what the finished snowflake will look like, but it's always a surprise. I’m never able to fully visualize it until it unfolded and usually it's a good surprise,” Tanner said.