An Owatonna many is facing felony charges after it was reported to police that he had allegedly sexually assaulted a child more than a decade ago.
Mark Russell Mayzlik, 43, was charged by summons Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges detail the reported victim was under the age of 13 and that Mayzlik had a significant relationship to the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, police were made aware Sept. 29 of past action sexual abuse, with Mayzlik named as the offender. Police and a child protection worker with Minnesota Prairie County Alliance conducted an interview with the juvenile female victim, and the victim reportedly said the assaults would happen in her bedroom before she would go to preschool or kindergarten. According to court documents, the assaults would have taken place sometime between 2010 and 2012. The victim reportedly said Mayzlik would make her touch him in a “sexual manner” before bringing her to school.
Police interviewed Mayzlik on Oct. 1, according to the report. Mayzlik allegedly said he would help take care of the juvenile sometimes before school, which included helping her get dressed and walking her to the bus stop.
On Oct. 5, police met with the victim’s mother, who allegedly said the victim had disclosed the information to her a few years prior, but then took it back saying the allegations were not true. Police followed up with the victim the next day, who told police she never retracted her statements, according to court records.
Mayzlik’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.