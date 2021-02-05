Time to grab your valentine and head over Blooming Prairie to spend the day taking cute photos.
Once again Dan Peach, a Blooming Prairie police officer, has revamped the empty lot next to B to Z Hardware with a variety of photo opportunities to share with your loved ones at "Love in the Prairie." After finding much success with his "A Very Prairie Christmas" display and pumpkin patch, Peach decided to continue the tradition.
“It's been a fun hobby putting it all together before work,” Peach said, adding that he received some creative help from a local artist who painted the display signs.
The photo opportunities include a kissing booth, a living room scene, a life-size sweetheart candy box cutout, Valentine’s Day bench and a chain link fence for lovers to attach a wooden heart with their names to. The majority of the displays are within the greenhouse, allowing guests to avoid the cold.
“After the pumpkin patch and the Christmas display, I learned that people really want photo ops,” Peach said.
These holiday displays have a history of bringing in a significant amount of people to the small city of Blooming Prairie, thus boosting the local stores, some of which have been hit hard by the shutdowns and the pandemic.
“I'm trying to get people to our town to show them, hey, we have a vibrant downtown, we have places to eat, we have places to shop, we have gift shops, a whole bowling alley, all sorts of stuff,” Peach said.
Meanwhile, Blooming Prairie's main street will be hosting ‘Tunnel of Love,’ a Valentine’s themed shopping event to support local businesses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be lunch and drink specials offered to people while they shop for a gift for their Valentines.
“Every business has something to offer,” Peach said.
Peach said the best part of setting up "Love in the Prairie" is seeing how happy other people get when they are checking out the various displays. People are welcome to take pictures at "Love in the Prairie" day and night through Valentine’s Day. After that, Peach said he will begin working on a springtime themed display. He still has to come up with a clever name and display ideas.
Other ideas for your Valentine’s Day
Spend some time outside with your loved ones checking out your local park. All 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will have free admission on Saturday, Feb. 13. This is the perfect opportunity to explore nature and walk down a snow covered path holding the hand of your loved one. Regional state parks nearby include Rice Lake State Park in Owatonna, Sakatah State Park in Waterville and Nerstrand Big Woods in Nerstrand. Or keep it more local by visiting one of your city’s parks.
If you are looking to do something more bold, lacing up some skates could be a good option. There are a number of places glide (or slip) around with a significant other. Visit the chalet at Morehouse Park in Owatonna or the Faribault Ice Arena in Alexander Park.
Or maybe you’d rather stay inside away from the cold. Consider ordering take out from your local restaurants to enjoy. Many small restaurants could use the support after the pandemic and shutdowns hurt local businesses' finances. Contact or visit your local chamber of commerce website and some may have a database of restaurants available for curbside or take out.
Take an online class with the people special to you, check out the local Community Education organization to see if they have anything that peaks your interest. The Owatonna Community Education will be hosting a couple's guide to massage on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Community School. Or find a couples yoga or couples dance choreography tutorial online and follow along.