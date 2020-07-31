For Lori Biwer-Stewart making art is all about creating pieces that appeal to her.
For close to 20 years, the Osage, Iowa artist has been carving away at linoleum blocks for her printmaking. Many of her prints include images of human figures, others incorporate symbols such as birds, keys and doors. Her prints are up at the Owatonna Arts Center now until Oct. 31.
Biwer-Stewart attended technical school in Waterloo, Iowa, for two years to study commercial art. She currently works as a creator of company manuals and related advertising.
“I think that’s kind of why my printmaking looks a little more illustrative in nature,” Biwer-Stewart said.
She took up the artform after taking a local printmaking class. Although they worked on smaller pieces, she became interested in creating more.
“It just kind of felt right, so it kind of blossomed from there.” Since then she has taught herself more about printmaking techniques by researching, experimenting and talking with other printmakers.
At the beginning of her printmaking journey most of her prints were black and white, and smaller in size. Today she can make prints up to 16x32” with multiple layers of color. Her subject matter has also evolved in complexity over the years.
She begins her print by coming up with a title. Then she starts to lay out the design.
“I definitely pull a lot of ideas from my personal experience,” Biwer-Stewart said. “Sometimes it will be something that I hear in a song or read in a book.”
After sketching the design on the linoleum, she carves into it using knives and gouges, essentially creating a stamp. The areas that are carved away leave the print free of ink and the raised areas will make the print. The carving is therapeutic for her.
“To me it’s really relaxing during the carving process, you can really add a lot of texture. You have to make a lot of , what stays and what goes.”
There are a couple of methods to make a print with multiple colors. One method involves carving out one plate for every color and then printing them on top of one another. With the reduction method printmakers carve out more of the linoleum with each new color, so by the time they are done they have very little of the plate left. It can be tricky to get the layers to line up with one another, but Biwer-Stewart uses her own method for lining each layer up. Even so, she still gets some waste.
“Sometimes it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t line up exactly. It just kind of depends on what the image is and the look I’m going for,” she said.
When the image does not turn out how she wants it, she does not sweat it.
“There is a lot of thought that goes into it, a lot of work that goes into it and sometimes it doesn’t work out,” she said with a laugh.
She has also learned how to fix some of her carving mistakes, by filling the linoleum in with glue and ground up linoleum. Other times she just incorporates the mistakes into her design.
“Just as an artist I have learned that I really have to concentrate on things that I like to do and not try to make art for other people,” she said. “That’s why I put a lot of my personal experiences into it, because I do think that that really resonates through the work rather than just trying to make a pretty image.”