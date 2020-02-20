OWATONNA — For many years, Mark Woodrich had a dream. He wanted to bring good music to downtown Owatonna, he wanted a place for people of all walks of life to gather and share their love for the art, and he wanted to expose others to new sounds they may not have heard before.
In December 2018, Mark’s dream came true when he was declared the winner of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s MainStreet Retail Challenge, allowing him to open “The Music Space” in downtown Owatonna.
This past summer, however, Mark found himself living less of a dream and more of a nightmare.
“I was depressed, I was really tired, and honestly I just wasn’t myself for a couple of years,” Mark said. “I was coming home from the business and my brain felt like mush. It just wasn’t functioning properly. I’m usually a pretty organized person, but I kept letting it pile up and said I would do it later. Well, later never came.”
After a couple of emergency room visits, Mark ended up at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Mark said that he was simply told that there were experts there that could help him and that his hemoglobin was down, but they weren’t telling him exactly what the problem was.
Soon the doctors started taking his blood to run some tests, finding the answer Mark was looking for but not expecting.
“This one doctor looked at a slide and pegged it right away,” said Mark’s wife, Stephanie Woodrich, about that fateful doctor’s appointment in late August. “He has multiple myeloma.”
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer where the bone marrow does not produce enough red blood cells. Mark stated that though the news was both shocking and devastating, it explained a lot.
“Blood cancer really affects the brain,” he stated. “It often will present itself as apathy.”
The doctors in Rochester wasted zero time, scheduling Mark’s first chemotherapy treatment that very day. Since then, Mark has been going to get treatment once a week in preparation for his ultimate stem cell transplant. The stem cell transplant works after high-doses of chemotherapy kills the cells in the bone morrow, allowing the patient to receive new, healthy blood-forming stem cells. For Mark, who is undergoing the transplant this week, the healthy cells will be harvested from a different place of his body. According to his doctors, Mark said that this way of treating his disease is both popular and tends to be highly successful.
While the prognosis is making the couple feel hopeful, it hasn’t helped soften the much bigger blow that was informing their two daughters, Molly age 11 and Leah age 10, that their father was seriously ill.
“It was really hard to tell the kids,” said Stephanie, stating that she made sure to have an open and honest conversation with her kids when she first discussed her husband’s diagnosis. “I know it’s hard on them.”
“Molly doesn’t know any survivors,” Mark added. “She has always kind of seen it as people who get cancer, die, and to be honest that was always kind of my perspective, too. But I don’t want to die.”
The family has been far from struggling alone, though, as they state the amount of love they have felt from the community has been nothing short of overwhelming. To add to the love, the Woodrich family was selected to be one of the three recipients for the upcoming From the Heart charity race. From the Heart provides emotional, physical, and financial support to local families dealing with cancer. The 2020 event is scheduled for May 2.
“It’s been unbelievable,” Mark said about being selected as a From the Heart recipient. “Everything the community has done for us has been amazing, and this is amazing separately.”
“It just feels good to know that when you’re feeling kind of down and don’t know what to do that all these people have your back,” Stephanie added.
While the love and support from their community has been nothing short of uplifting, filling the entire family with comfort, Mark said that this entire journey taught him something her never realized about himself.
“My dream was to have this business, my whole heart was set on it, and for a while there I didn’t know if any of it would be able to happen. At one point this dream had turned into a nightmare,” Mark explained. “I am very motivated to get healthy and come back [to The Music Space] and to move forward with life, because when you’re living a dream that dream goes on. You wake up from nightmares.”
“And I am living my dream,” Mark continued. “Because my real dream is to watch my kids grow up. Now I really know that.”