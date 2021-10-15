Two young detectives are back in town with another special task in a world created by Owatonna's very own Danielle Spaar.
Spaar is gearing up to release her fourth children's book in her famous 'The Logan and Emily Files' series. In the books, Logan is noticed by a special task force for his ability to find almost anything when all else has failed.
'P.J.'s Perplexing Predicament' is the title of the newest installment in her series. She describes this book as a bit of a "special edition" because this story is incredibly personal to Spaar. Like her own father, P.J. has Alzheimer's, and it is up to Logan and Emily to find him.
"I became a caretaker for my dad when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's," Spaar said. "After searching around the internet, I realized there's not much for books in the 6-10-year-old age group in regards to Alzheimer's."
Because this series is for readers of that age group, Spaar realized this was an excellent opportunity to educate kids and parents about the disease and provide resources to open up the conversation surrounding what is happening with their loved ones. Many children and families struggle to navigate around a diagnosis like Alzheimer's.
How should they explain it to the kids? What if their children don't understand? These questions and more helped guide Spaar through the content she wanted to present in the book.
"Kids understand that something is going on but don't know why Grandpa or Grandma is different," Spaar said. "Allowing families to open the conversation with their kids with a fun story was the ultimate goal when writing this story."
After the story concludes, Spaar has included multiple discussion questions to open the line of communication between parent and child regarding an Alzheimer's diagnosis within the family. She also includes vocabulary words and tips, as well as resources for caregivers.
Her own story
Spaar explains that when her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she began researching and learning as much as possible to help herself, her family and her parents navigate their new reality.
What she found was help, camaraderie and shocking information through the Alzheimer's Association.
Spaar said she was so appreciative of the resources the organization offers that she has elected to donate 50% of the proceeds from her new book to the Alzheimer's Association.
"The Alzheimer's Association not only funds research into the disease, but they host community projects to help caregivers take care of their loved ones and so much more," Spaar said.
Spaar began her journey as an author after losing her job as a hairdresser to the pandemic.
"I'm someone that always needs to be busy. The last time I was out of work, I opened a wall in my house. With the unknown of COVID-19, my husband was getting scared," Spaar laughed. "I had stories I had written for my son tucked away in a drawer, and I figured what better time than a pandemic to do something with them."
She said she had received lovely feedback from her first three books in the series, and already has an idea for a fifth in the works.
"I like to include Owatonna landmarks in my stories," Spaar said. "I know the kids get excited when they see places they recognize."
In her books so far, one can find Dartts Park and the Kernel. In her upcoming book, she plans for the Steele County History Center to play a role.
Spaar needs the community's help, though, before a copy of P.J.'s Perplexing Predicament can be placed in the hands of the families that will enjoy it. She has created a Kickstarter campaign to help raise the funds needed to print and release the new book. The project is all or nothing and will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Sun, Oct. 31.
Pre-orders are available now through the website. Spaar is currently at 33% of the total pledge goal of $6,000.
On her Kickstarter page, several pledge options are available with several different perks. These include a signed copy, copies of her other books and more.
Her already released books can be found at The Little Professor Book Center in Owatonna, on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, and on her website.