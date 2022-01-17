"When did you first notice your race?"
That is how Dr. Sheldon Eakins began his presentation Tuesday morning during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast at Plaza Morena in Owatonna. The Owatonna Human Rights Commission has served as host of the event for a number of years, and this year decided to partner with the Alliance for Greater Equity to bring Eakins to town for his presentation, "Living the Dream in 2022."
The theme of Eakins' presentation was to showcase how people today can honor Dr. King and what he stood for by applying his vision during his iconic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. However, a big part in achieving that, he said, is recognizing the privileges every person has and how to utilize them for the greater good.
"As a male, I know I have some male privilege," Eakins said, speaking about the challenges that come with who you are. "I know that walking down the street alone in a dark place, I'm not typically worried someone will come mug me. But I know women who do feel unsafe walking alone at night."
Eakins said, by understanding the privileges one has, they are then able to appreciate the experiences other groups have that are unique to them. When looking back on the "dream" Dr. King described, Eakins also said, in his opinion, there is still a lot to be done some 60 years later.
"Does that mean that the work the civil rights movement did has not had any impact? No," Eakins said. "I think there has been a lot of progress, but I think there is also a lot of room for growth."
Equity
One of the main speaking points during the presentation was the importance — and understanding — of equity. Eakins broke down the difference between equality and equity by imploring a universal truth: everyone could use a new pair of shoes.
In his analogy, Eakins said if he went into the classroom and gave everyone a new pair of shoes, that would be great. However, if everyone received a pair of size 6 red stiletto heels, that would be equally confusing and unfair.
"I can't walk in heels," Eakins laughed, adding it would be impossible for every person in that classroom to be able to use — or even fit into — the red pumps.
"Sometimes equality is enough," Eakins said. "But sometimes, some people need more just to be on an equal playing field."
Eakins offered several examples of what equity could look like: giving a kid who struggles in school an extra 30 minutes to take a test or giving a pregnant woman an extra slice of pizza. Most importantly, Eakins said it is just about doing what you can to make sure someone's needs are met.
What can we do?
In order to "live the dream" that Dr. King envisioned for the country, Eakins provided three key actions any person can take: using their privilege, not ignoring injustice and being an advocate.
"If you find yourself in a position where you know you can use your influence, or if you realize, 'I am a part of something, and I can utilize my voice to advocate and support someone else who may not be in that position themselves,' let's do that," Eakins said about using one's own privilege. "Let's use our voices."
Eakins also encouraged people to do what they can to fight against everyday injustices that they witness, even if it isn't an immediate reaction. He specifically used the example of hearing a racist joke and stepping outside one's comfort zone and not simply ignoring it.
"I don't like the tone of this conversation; I don't like the language you're utilizing — it's offensive; I'm disappointed in what I'm hearing," Eakins offered as responses to inappropriate and disparaging remarks. He recognized that, more often than not, unjust comments can catch someone off guard, and that it is OK not to respond in that exact moment.
"Maybe take some time to reflect and figure out how you want to address it," Eakins said. "We don't always get an agenda when we meet somebody, and sometimes it really is just in that moment we aren't ready, but don't just ignore it."
When it comes to being an advocate, Eakins said it boils down to something simple: an advocate is someone who recognizes that society is unjust, recognizes that there is room for growth, and is willing to speak up and speak out in support of others.
"This can look like a lot of different things, and I believe you're here today because you think Dr. King's day is important," Eakins said. "Keep in mind, it is just one day out of the year, and there are challenges every day."
"I hope that if you are recognizing Dr. King's day, that this is something you are living every day," he continued. "Support others by utilizing your voice when you can; don't ignore things and utilize whatever privilege you have to help others as well."