A St. Cloud man has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance after officers identified him as having a felony warrant, according to court documents.
Christopher Hunter Maricle, 30, was charged Wednesday in Steele County court with one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession that did not include marijuana. He is also facing charges for violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and an order for protection (OFP) within 10 years of the first or two or more convictions or adjudications of delinquency, both felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer ran a license plate outside of a local business that came back with a felony warrant hit for the male registered owner, identified as Maricle. The warrants were for probation violations. The officer was notified that Maricle is also a respondent on an active DANCO and OFP that were served on Feb. 1 with the same protected person listed on each.
The officer observed the protected person exit the business, who asked the officer if they were looking for Maricle. Dispatch confirmed the protected person also had an active warrant.
Business staff told another officer that a male had run through the front of the business. When officers were unable to locate Maricle inside the business, they began searching the perimeter. Maricle was located and taken into custody without incident.
As Maricle was being searched incident to arrest, officers found a glass bottle containing liquid in his pocket. The liquid tested presumptive positive for opium and was then tested again in a fentanyl/heroin test kit, which came back presumptive positive for heroin. The glass bottle and substance in its entirety weighed 72.6 grams.
Maricle has three prior qualified domestic related convictions in the last 10 years, including a 2020 domestic assault conviction in Benton County and convictions dating back to 2016 and 2014 for domestic assault in Mower County.
Maricle also has a prior fifth-degree drug conviction from 2018 in Mower County.
Bail without conditions was set for Maricle at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 12.
Also in court news, a fugitive from the state of Wisconsin waived his right to an extradition hearing in Steele County court Wednesday, willingly returning to the charging state. Andrew Ryan Eineke, 34, of Cottage Grove was taken into custody by the Steele County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 27. A felony warrant for Eineke was issued in St. Croix County in Wisconsin on Sept. 23 for failing to appear in reference to the offenses of two counts of identity theft, one count possession of methamphetamine, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of resisting arrest.