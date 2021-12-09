State legislators representing local counties, agricultural producers and manufacturers, educators and college students came together on Thursday to discuss the key issues facing Minnesota agriculture and rural economies.
On Dec. 1, Greenseam held their 38th annual Rural Forum at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato. This year’s forum, titled “Weathering the Xtremes: From Farm to Main Street,” raised a magnifying lens on issues of climate change and carbon emissions and their impacts on Minnesota’s agriculture industry.
Local agriculture producers and leaders heard from several expert speakers on ways agribusiness and rural communities can address the impacts of climate change.The speakers set the stage for questions directed at a legislative forum featuring state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, and Rep. Bjorn Olson, R-Elmore.
Frentz represents Nicollet County in the state Senate; Lippert represents parts of Le Sueur and Rice counties in the House, including Montgomery, Lonsdale and Northfield, and Olson’s House District includes Martin and Faribault counties and parts of Jackson and Watonwan counties.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, was also scheduled for the forum, but was not able to make an appearance. He represents Le Sueur County and parts of Rice and Scott counties, including Le Sueur, Le Center, Cleveland, Montgomery, Lonsdale and Northfield.
Moderator Tamara Nelsen questioned the legislators on their positions on agribusiness issues and expectations for the upcoming legislative session.
Infrastructure spending
Infrastructure is poised to be a key priority for the Minnesota Legislature, as the state expects to receive $6.8 million in funding for highways, bridges, public transportation and water systems and other projects from the federal infrastructure bill passed last month. In conjunction with projections of a hefty budget surplus, state lawmakers are eyeing a new bonding bill with a likely focus on water and wastewater infrastructure.
The three legislators in attendance projected the new bonding bill would total over $1 billion. Frentz predicted a final bill ranging between $1.5 and $1.9 billion and advised that spending should “stick to the fundamentals,” including water infrastructure, roads and bridges and deferred maintenance.
“We need better infrastructure, especially for small communities where infrastructure wasn’t a good fit for the weather of a few decades ago, let alone the weather that’s rapidly changing right now and the volume of rain we’re seeing coming through outdated infrastructure,” said Lippert.
Lippert also pushed to update the state’s forest nursery facilities to facilitate planting trees to respond to climate change.
Climate resiliency
Areas of Minnesota are warming at a higher rate than global averages. In the last century, average temperatures in parts of Minnesota rose 3 degrees Fahrenheit compared to 2 degrees globally. As a result, the state is experiencing increasingly warmer and longer heatwaves, plus shorter, but more extreme, rainfall that makes wet periods wetter and dry periods drier.
“Our 10 warmest and wettest years ever recorded have all occurred since 1998, and of course we continue to rack up record breaking years,” said Heidi Roop, a guest speaker at Greenseam and a director of University of Minnesota’s Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership. “In terms of global average temperature in 2021, it looks to be one of the hottest years ever recorded. Our winters in particular are getting quite warm.”
Roop has spent her career researching climate resilience, opportunities for communities and the private sector to adapt to the changing climate. Building resilience can often serve a dual purpose of limiting carbon emissions and their negative impact. For example, cover crops and buffers tamp down emissions and erosion from heavier rainfall.
“Things that are good for removing carbon from the atmosphere or keeping carbon in soil also serve as a resilience benefit in that they reduce erosion and they reduce runoff and keep fertilizer in the field,” said Roop. “They’re things that are both adaptation and mitigation.”
Minnesota recently allocated $870,000 in climate resiliency grants to be awarded next year financing community plans to upgrade stormwater and wastewater systems to reduce flood risk and adapt community services and ordinances for climate change.
Roop praised these efforts but said more action is necessary to combat rising climate temperatures.
“We’re on the right track, but it’s not nearly enough. So that’s a good motivator,” said Roop. We see there’s more and more investments in trying to reduce our emissions and meet our targets. The state of Minnesota is well below its emission production targets, but there are more and more resources going into the mitigation side as well as adaptation.”
Low carbon fuel standards
Roop was one of two professionals to take the stage at Greenseam along with Bruce Rastetter, founder and CEO of Summit Agricultural Group. He drew on his experience in agriculture, renewable energy and biofuel production to discuss carbon capture technologies and solutions.
Biofuels were a hot topic in the legislature this year as lawmakers proposed raising Minnesota’s ethanol standards. The proposed legislation would require service stations and gas stations to sell E15 gasoline — gas with a 15% ethanol volume. Bipartisan advocates of E15, including all three legislators in attendance, said it would reduce emissions and support Minnesota agriculture.
“We grow it, we sell it, we can make it part of our mix going forward. Our mandate, I think, from the state, from the people is to find that path so that we can compete,” said Frentz. “Change is coming whether we like it or not so we need to make sure we’re not behind … Next session we’ll talk about biofuels and some of the other issues.”
Lifting truck weight-limits
The moderator also questioned the legislators on their positions on raising weight limits for trucks on Minnesota roads. Advocates say the raising limits would take thousands of trucks off of Minnesota roadways, increasing efficiency and reducing emissions. But Frentz said these benefits need to be balanced against additional risk to public safety and the costs of damage to township roads
“It’s a tough balancing act. As we found in the pandemic, our lives are precious in Minnesota and we don’t want anything that would cost Minnesotans their life that we could have avoided,” said Frentz. “On the other hand, we have to live our lives, go forward with our jobs and our school. I think we can work with increased truck weights, but we’re going to have to find a way to reassure voices like the Minnesota State Patrol that it can be as safe.”
Olson challenged Frentz to sponsor a bill he authored in February that would raise weight limits for trucks hauling farm products by 8,000 pounds (10%) at the start of the harvest until Nov. 30. The Republican lawmaker said the bill was tailored to allow increased weights in the fall when there is little rain. In response to safety concerns, Olson said that semi trucks already have to be inspected.
“The big idea behind it is not only are we saving fuel, not only are we reducing our carbon footprint, we’re saving massive amounts of money,” said Olson. “I don’t think people realize how much money is spent in freight. One field of sugar beets, you’ll save about $5,000 if you can haul 10% higher weight. When we’re talking 10%, you’re actually talking a 15% increase on the amount of grain or livestock that you can haul because your semi truck weighs 26,000 pounds already.”
Frenz reiterated that the financial burden of road maintenance on townships was a real issue, but said he believed there was common ground and offered to meet with Olson.
“I’ll tell you what Representative [Olson], I’ll sit down with you anytime with the Association of Townships and the State Patrol and if we can get on the same page, you can count on me to co-author it in the Senate,” Frentz responded.
Future of agriculture
Between the legislators and guest speakers, the audience members heard from Minnesota FFA Secretary Nicole Koziolek and FFA State Sentinel Baleigh Peterson representing the future of agriculture.
Koziolek grew up in Northfield and graduated from Randolph Public Schools. She’s currently a sophomore at the University of Minnesota majoring in Agricultural Communication and Marketing. Peterson is a freshman at the U of M majoring in Agricultural Communication and Marketing and came up from the GFW FFA Chapter.
Their joint speech touched on the ways the agricultural industry was progressing and the importance of valuing small farms along with industrial advancement.
“As we see agriculture improving, technology innovating and all of that, we like traditions to be held,” said Peterson. “A lot of family farms have generations of traditions in agriculture, so keeping our tradition, but also moving forward is something important that we see in the future of agriculture.“
Koziolek said her passion for agriculture was driven by her experiences in the FFA. For her Supervised Agricultural Experience, she rented 20 acres from her family farm to grow a rotating crop of corn and soybeans over several years.
“Some years I made money and other years, like in 2019, I actually lost money on my own project which was kind of a representation of every other farmer in the US,” said Koziolek. “So it was really seeing those joys and discomforts through having those experiences in the field learning about agriculture.”