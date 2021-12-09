Weather Alert

.A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin. Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is expected across much of this area. There will be bands of heavy snow within the warned area where snow totals could be as high as 12 inches. In addition there will be some blowing snow further reducing visibility down along parts of the I-90 corridor. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&