OWATONNA — Earlier this month, Owatonna High School seniors gathered with local Rotarians and community mentors to launch this year’s STRIVE initiative.
STRIVE — short for “Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education” — has been going on for as long as organizer Amanda Heilman can remember, and was already an established program in the district when she began as finance director in 2011.
Along with Michelle Krell — fellow Rotarian and the district’s director of teaching and learning — Heilman has been facilitating the program for the past three years, working with the high school to identify potential students and using her Rotary connections to recruit adult mentors.
“The program works with seniors that need a little extra encouragement and assistance throughout senior year to achieve goals following graduation,” she explained. “It really made sense to us to be a part of helping facilitate the program, because we have connections with the students in the school.”
This year’s group consists of 20 students and 10 mentors, who are each paired with multiple teens. Rotarian and mentor Ryan Gillespie has been involved with the initiative for three years, as well, though not consecutively.
“I really enjoy anything that has to do with students,” said the Owatonna-based mortgage banker, of the reason for her initial involvement. “I also have a son that’s in sixth grade, so I appreciate the things that students go through at any age that might put them on a different path learning-wise.”
She added that it was important to her than Owatonna teens felt valued and supported by the community.
“[I hope] they can just fully understand that there are a lot of people in the community rooting for them and wanting them to succeed,” said Gillespie, “and also get a real-life, hands-on experience to sit down with others who have had their struggles and personal things and come out to a successful place.”
As far as the structure of STRIVE, Heilman explained that mentors and mentees meet once a month during the academic year, for an hour during the school day. She said the group starts out with icebreakers in order to get to know each other, then as the year progresses they explore students’ strengths through the PACE Palette system.
“It’s kind of like a test that identifies the main strengths that students have,” explained Heilman. “We use that as a main exercise and then basically what we do is group the kids by their strength areas and talk about, ‘What is a career or post-secondary program that you could do in the future?’”
Heilman added that STRIVE also brings in speakers from various professions to present to students and their mentors. If teens participate in each session, they receive a $500 post-secondary scholarship from Rotary when the program wraps up in the spring.
“[Rotary] has a program where we invite the STRIVE graduates out to our weekly meeting, treat them to lunch and get to know them a little better,” Gillespie explained, of the end-of-year award ceremony.
When asked what keeps her coming back as a mentor year after year, Gillespie stressed the pride she’s had for each group of students and the closeness she feels to them, having been through Owatonna High School herself.
“Every year, I’m amazed by how articulate and intelligent these kids are,” said Gillespie. “I’m passionate about their success, too. I’ve lived in Owatonna my whole life.”
As one of many career- and college-readiness programs at the school, Heilman said the role of STRIVE is to provide another type of opportunity for students to get engaged in planning for what comes next after graduation.
“We want to give students as many opportunities as they can to explore what they may want to have in the future,” she said.
Heilman added that past mentees have often mentioned their adult STRIVE partners as major influences on their post-secondary decisions, saying that a number of former participants have kept in touch with the program after graduation.
“We’ve had some students that have reached out years later and have said to their mentor, ‘You’ve really helped me. You were one of those people on my Mount Rushmore of adults who helped me see what I wanted to do when I finished school,’” she explained.
This year's STRIVE program will continue with another meeting in early December, and finish up next spring before recruiting another group of seniors in the fall for the next round of the longstanding Rotary-Owatonna High School partnership.