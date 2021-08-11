In a town that already provides two options for radio-controlled racing enthusiasts, a third, year-round course is next for Blooming Prairie.
During the Tuesday Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Southern Minnesota RC Raceway to expand its existing outdoor facility and include an indoor track. Planning and Zoning Director Dale Oolman said the location of the track on the south side of Blooming Prairie is ideal for this type of business to operate being between commercial and quasi-industrial zones.
Justin Dokken, owner of the raceway, is excited to move his dream moving.
“We have been looking to move to an indoor/outdoor facility for the last three years because we’ve really wanted to be able to offer racing year-round,” said Dokken. “We happened to stumble on this place in Blooming Prairie in our price range, which is perfect because you can’t go spending $400,000 on a building for toys.”
Dokken and his wife, Naida, relocated the raceway in May from its original location in Clarks Grove after the property they were using was sold. The new track at 16153 Highway 218 in Blooming Prairie sits at the location of the former Southern MN Sales auto garage owned by Brian Wicklein.
Dokken’s raceway relocated to the small community less than a year after the Blooming Prairie RC² Park opened on Mill Avenue South across the highway from the fire hall. Property owner Jim O’Connor worked with former race car driver and Blooming Prairie resident Nathan Schumacher to design the facility.
Though some may see the two raceways as rivals, Dokken said he is thrilled about the opportunities multiple tracks provide.
“Not a lot of towns have a track, let alone have two options,” said Dokken, adding that while his raceway is more a facility model, the other one in town is more of a park. “I’m certainly not here to try to take them out; there is a huge difference between the two of us.”
According to Dokken, the closest indoor RC track is located in the Twin Cities. Knowing the area from his years running the Clarks Grove raceway, Dokken knows the desire for year-round racing is out there and he is happy to be the one making it a reality as a lifelong RC fan himself.
“I’ve been racing for probably 35 years and it’s something that my whole family is involved in now,” he said. “We travel to all sorts of places for races together — Omaha, Tennessee, Georgia — and we get to spend time as a family with everyone doing something they can have fun with. The moms get involved, the kids get involved, no one is really sitting on the sidelines.”
Wanting to provide a track regardless of the weather has also been a priority for Dokken. Whether it is raining, snowing, or – as experienced last month – extreme heat, Dokken wants a safe, comfortable place for people to enjoy the hobby his family shares.
“Our plan is to have open practices on certain days, test and tune days with my son, Drew, who is a semi-pro and can sit down with kids and adults alike to help adjust their cars, and races of all levels,” said Dokken. “We’re going to set up an indoor concession stand, RC-related video games to win prizes from, vending machines, a retail store, and plenty of pit areas for spectators.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be an obstacle with the delay vendors have in delivering products, Dokken said their idea opening date for the indoor track will be Nov. 11 for a special Veterans Day event where all veterans can race for free.