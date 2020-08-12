Smoke billowed onto the streets and permeated downtown Blooming Prairie as several area fire departments battled flames at a commercial shop Wednesday afternoon.
The Blooming Prairie Fire Department was called to 636 Main Street in Blooming Prairie shortly after 2:30 p.m for a fire at a privately owned commercial shop. According to Blooming Prairie Police Chief Greg Skillestad, the shed was completely engulfed in flames by the time the Blooming Prairie Police and Fire departments arrived.
“I am assuming that no one was there, which was kind of the problem,” Skillestad said, adding that the amount of smoke that came from the fire extremely was thick in certain areas of town, impacting visibility for drivers on Main and Highway 218.
Also responding to the scene was Hayfield Fire Department, Ellendale Fire Department, Geneva Fire Department, Blooming Prairie Ambulance, and the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
Skillestad said the Minnesota State Fire Marshal will be called to assist in the investigation.
This is the second large fire this year to fill the Blooming Prairie community with smoke. In January, an electrical fire at The Bakery in downtown Blooming Prairie — only three blocks from Wednesday's fire — took more than 10 hours to extinguish. The fire resulted left the building which had apartment buildings on the second floor, and the neighboring business Sportstitch, Inc. a total loss. It was demolished earlier this year. Sportstitch has since been operating inside its owner's home.