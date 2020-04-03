<&firstgraph>While St. Mary’s students have been away, a familiar dragon has come to play in the school’s library. On Friday, she ventured out to deliver some of the books in her hoard to families now heading into a month of distance learning.
<&firstgraph>Although some of the older students may remember the library dragon — a character based off of Carmen Agra Deedy’s book of the same name — school librarian Sharleen Berg said she hasn’t brought her alter ego out for a number of years.
<&firstgraph>“The idea behind the library dragon is that she comes in, takes over the library and hoards all of the books,” she explained, adding that the creature keeps the books from children because she’s afraid that students might ruin them.
<&firstgraph>In the story, a young girl wanders into the library and starts reading aloud, which softens the dragon’s heart and turns her into a kind librarian who shares with the children. Over the years, Berg said the dragon has been a useful tool for teaching students how to care for books, while also inviting them to take advantage of everything on the shelves.
<&firstgraph>After Gov. Tim Walz ordered a temporary closure of Minnesota schools effective March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — a directive that has now been extended into a period of distance learning through April — Berg said she immediately tried to think of ways to help students continue to read at home, ultimately leading her to return to her role as Miss Lotta Scales.
Getting into character
<&firstgraph>The Monday before schools closed, she went next door to the neighboring Fareway grocery store, which provided the school with a number of bags that Berg then used to pack up books for children to take home.
I<&firstgraph>n a last-minute decision made by Owatonna Public Schools, whose closures St. Mary’s tends to follow closely due to its board policies, both students and staff were asked to stay home that Tuesday — meaning Berg wouldn’t be able to send any more books home in backpacks ahead of the closure.
<&firstgraph>“When we didn’t have school that day, I thought, ‘Why can’t we take books to them after this?’” explained Berg. After getting approval from Principal Jen Swanson, she quickly put a plan in motion to start a delivery service — all under the wing of the library dragon.
<&firstgraph>Her son, a graphic designer in Minneapolis, drew up a logo for the “Library Dragon Book Wagon” and Berg was able to order signage from a company in New York and bags from another firm in Illinois. As states across the country were enacting shelter-in-place orders and business closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the librarian added she was able to beat the clock at every turn with the help of the businesses involved.
<&firstgraph>“In the meantime, we put a Google form out so kids could order books online. They can check to see if we have copies, and then put their requests in,” she explained. “The form allows me to find each book, and then it has their address.”
<&firstgraph>Dressed up as the dragon-turned-librarian Miss Lotta Scales, Berg also filmed a video for students explaining the character for the unfamiliar and walking families through the process for ordering books via home delivery.
<&firstgraph>“They have a link to our circulation system and then I did a screencast and sent that out to them, showing them how to request a book. What will happen is I will drop the books off at their doorstep,” she explained. “Our hope is to do a delivery once a week.”
<&firstgraph>Students in second through eighth grade are able to choose their own titles and request three per week, while students in the school’s kindergarten readiness program through first grade can simply say they’d like a bag of books and have Berg pick what to include.
Three hours, as the
dragon flies
<&firstgraph>After bundling everything up earlier this week, Berg set out for her first round of deliveries Friday morning, braving the arrival of ice and snow after a spell of more springlike temperatures. Continuing the family nature of the project, Berg was accompanied on the drive by daughter Elizabeth, whose employer currently requires she stay home.
<&firstgraph>“It took about three hours and we made 48 stops,” explained Berg, noting that she left three deliveries for the weekend. “We started going out of town and decided it was silly, tomorrow’s going to be another day and a warmer day.”
<&firstgraph>While the majority of the dropoffs were within Owatonna, she explained that some of the further destinations she’s saving for the weekend are out by Medford and Rice Lake State Park. No matter where St. Mary’s students live, Berg’s committed to getting them books.
<&firstgraph>In her video to students reintroducing the library dragon and explaining the delivery process, she shared that books were often distributed by pack horse in rural Kentucky during the Great Depression — thanks to a program implemented by the New Deal’s Works Progress Administration.
<&firstgraph>Berg said she had heard of the Pack <&firstgraph>Horse Library project before, but began to research it more after deciding to start her own delivery initiative during the distance learning period — even ordering material on the pack horse librarians for the school.
<&firstgraph>Although Berg was unable to visit with students in person on her rounds, she explained that she would ring the doorbell to let families know books had arrived. Often, children would come to the windows to wave or try to talk through the panes — connecting while also keeping the six feet of distance necessary to try and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Providing ‘a little bit of routine’
<&firstgraph>For both Berg and Swanson, the book wagon isn’t only a way to keep kids reading during remote learning — it’s also a way of keeping them engaged with the school, itself. When Berg first approached her with the idea, Swanson said she saw the explanatory video and immediately got on board.
<&firstgraph>“I thought this would be a great way for kids to be able to have a little bit of routine and normalcy with St. Mary’s, by being able to get library books,” said Swanson.
<&firstgraph>She added that students in the kindergarten readiness program through sixth grade meet with Berg and spend time in the library several days per week as part of their specialist rotation, making the resource a fairly big part of their school experience.
<&firstgraph>For now, Berg said students can keep all the books they get delivered until St. Mary’s reopens — at which time she’ll also quarantine returned materials for the recommended amount of days, before returning them to circulation. With an estimated 10,000 books in the school’s collection, including multiple copies of many popular titles, she added that the library dragon has a big enough hoard to be delivering for some time.