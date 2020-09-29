The 911 outage residents of Rice and Steele counties experienced Monday afternoon was part of an outage that impacted multiple states, according to the Rice/Steele 911 Center administrator.
“We sent out a message to notify our area and provide some direction for those who may need help,” said Jill Bondhus, noting that an emergency alert was sent out to cell phones in the two-county area. “We received notice that our network was down at 6:05 p.m. and it was back up by 6:28 p.m.”
Bondhus said the outage was due to network maintenance being administered by Lumen Technology, formerly known as CenturyLink.
During the outage, residents were told to dial the 911 Center’s non-emergency line if they experienced trouble getting through on 911.