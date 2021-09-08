Being a pet foster doesn’t come easily to some, but for one local family they couldn’t think of a better way to make a difference and help animals in need.
Andrea Rautio-Sandrock of Owatonna began fostering dogs about two years ago for Ruff Start Rescue – a fully foster-based rescue organization.
“I always wanted to start my own rescue,” Rautio-Sandrock said. “I figured fostering would be a great way to get started and a way of getting to know the business.”
Ruff Start Rescue was founded in 2010 by Azure Davis. Davis had a love for animals as a young girl and after meeting a pit bull mix named Hope, who was in desperate need for help, she knew she needed to make a difference in her life and the lives of in-need animals.
Because Ruff Start Rescue does not have a facility that houses their animals, the organization relies on fosters all over the state of Minnesota and some surrounding states. The rescue provides toys, beds, food, medical treatment and more for all of their animals, which means the foster families don’t have to empty their pockets to care for them. The fosters also choose which animals they want to bring into their homes and no one is made to take an animal that may not fit with their other pets and family members.
The rescue also has temporary fosters, which take the animals into their homes for a couple days to a couple weeks if a regular foster family is on vacation or otherwise unavailable.
“I love Ruff Start,” Rautio-Sandrock said. “They work to take a lot of dogs from reservations in South Dakota and kill shelters in Texas. I couldn’t think of a better rescue to foster for.”
One of her favorite things about Ruff Start Rescue is that in the event an adoption doesn’t work out, for whatever reason, they always take the animals back without judgement.
“Life happens, and sometimes what seems like a good fit at first simply isn’t,” Rautio-Sandrock said.
Rautio-Sandrock moved to Owatonna in May and was originally worried what the neighbors would think of all the dogs she had in tow. She reached out to make all of them aware that she is an animal foster mom, and she is happy to report that none of the neighbors have an issue with all of her furry friends running around.
Rautio-Sandrock has fostered and adopted out more than 20 dogs in her two years as a pet foster, though admittedly she’s had four “foster fails.” Those weren't exactly failures, however, as Rautio-Sandrock simply decided to adopt the dogs those four dogs herself. Because each of those dogs were seniors that were shuffled in and out of the rescue a couple of times, Rautio-Sandrock said she realized she was meant to be their forever home.
She loves hearing about the success stories, and said she sometimes keeps in touch still with families that have adopted the dogs she’s fostered.
One might think the hardest part of being an animal foster would be to see the dogs off to their new homes, but Rautio-Sandrock says that for her that is not the case.
“During the height of [the pandemic] our available animals page was nearly empty because so many people were adopting pets,” Rautio-Sandrock said. “Now that restrictions are lifting, many people aren’t able to care for their animals and many are being surrendered again. That is the most heart breaking part.”
Rautio-Sandrock is currently fostering a mommy-dog and her litter of puppies who came to her from a reservation in South Dakota. She said it was part of her “motherly instinct” that kicked in and she knew she should take this family of puppies. Some of her favorite dogs that have come to stay with her have all been from these areas.
“Taking the mom and puppies has kept me busy along with my two kids,” Rautio-Sandrock laughed.
Rautio-Sandrock also recently applied for a position within the rescue itself as someone who assists in the application process for potential adoptive families. She says being a foster mom is her calling – she and her family are now in the process of applying to foster "human" children in Steele County.