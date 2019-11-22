OWATONNA — Owatonna High School graduate India Enter has been named as the inaugural Silvan Durben Scholarship recipient, and will use the money to pursue extracurricular learning and professional opportunities in cello performance.
Now a sophomore at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, Enter said she first started playing through her school orchestra the summer before fourth grade. She added that she didn’t realize until junior high that it could be something she could work toward as a career, and that ever since then she’s been attending summer workshops to hone her craft, take in live music and network with professional performers.
“The first one I went to was called ‘Bravo!’ and it was at the University of Minnesota,” she recalled of her initial workshop. “It was a month long, which was new for me because I was such a homebody.”
Since that first foray, Enter said she’s been trying to attend summer intensives at least once every couple years but noted that cost can sometimes be prohibitive.
“There are a lot of private lessons and chamber groups,” she explained. “It’s just a really intensive few weeks or month where you’re watching other people perform, are able to perform a lot and are learning from all kinds of different people about the career you want to go into.”
Now, she said, the $1,000 Silvan Durben Scholarship will help her continue to pursue those summer opportunities this coming year. Named after Owatonna Arts Center Creative Director Silvan Durben, the award came out of a celebration of Durben’s 40-year work anniversary at the arts organization.
“They honored me with a party,” he explained, “and they said they would like to have a scholarship in my name and suggested that people give monetary contributions to this scholarship fund.” He added that the award is designed to help students pursue higher education in the arts.
Applications opened for the first time this year, and Durben explained that Enter was selected out of eight highly-qualified entrants. He noted that all the applicants were dedicated and inspiring, and that he was honored by the scholarship because of its ability to help usher in the next generation of creatives.
“They’re going to go forth and be the artists of tomorrow, and bring wonderful creativity and new ideas,” he explained. Having been a fixture in the community for so long, Durben added that he and Enter had even crossed paths when she was younger. While Durben himself wasn’t on the selection committee, he said he was glad to see the cellist getting recognized.
“It was wonderful. I was very honored that we were giving it to somebody that is so very deserving,” Durben noted. “India has performed at the arts center along with a few of her other contemporaries, as well. I know that she’s very dedicated and is an excellent musician.”
Enter also recalled playing at the arts center while growing up, and added that she was excited to have been notified of her award directly from Durben himself. She said he called her a few weeks after she had submitted her materials in mid-October.
“I’ve been playing at the arts center since I was in maybe sixth grade. It’s been a long time that I’ve known Silvan,” she explained, adding that she’s also participated in ceramics and other programs at the OAC. “He’s always been such an enthusiastic and generous teacher and giver. He’s always willing to enrich people’s learning and I think that is really awesome of him.”
“It was nice to be able to personally talk to him and thank him,” she added, of their phone call.
Durben said he was also looking forward to their conversation, and wanted to be sure he let Enter know himself before the word got out.
"It’s exciting to have young people going into the arts, and to be a part of that educational growth that they’re going to have,” he explained. “The arts make my life worthwhile — and much more enjoyable — and I want that for everybody.”
He encouraged this year’s other applicants, as well as any new faces, to submit again for next year’s award. Anyone wishing to apply needs to have graduated from a Steele County high school or attended one for two to four years. They also have to have at least one semester of post-secondary education under their belt, or have been employed for a full year after high school graduation.
According to Durben, applications for the 2020 scholarship should open up early next year and will be due back in the fall. For more information, visit www.oacarts.org/silvan-durben-scholarship.