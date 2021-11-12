A Montgomery man has been charged in Steele County after he allegedly sold a confidential informant drugs in 2019.
Fernando Estevan Hi, 28, was charged on Wednesday with third-degree drug sale. The charges stem from an incident that took place in December 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit in the Owatonna Police Department was notified on Dec. 17, 2019, by a confidential reliable informant (CRI) that they could purchase seven grams of methamphetamine from Hi for $240. The CRI was provided with documented by funds and agents set up surveillance at the buy site, according to the report.
At the CRI reportedly approached Hi's vehicle and got in the front passenger seat. When the CRI returned, they gave the agent a bag with 7.2 grams of meth.
Hi's first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.