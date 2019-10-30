MEDFORD – It has been less than a month since the Tobacco 21 ordinance has gone into effect for Owatonna, raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco and tobacco products – including e-cigarettes and vaping products – from 18 to 21.
“We have three retailers in town that carry tobacco products,” said Medford Mayor Lois Nelson during the regular Medford city council meeting on Monday evening. “I stopped in to our Casey’s [Monday] and they have a big vape display right behind the cash register. The cashier said that they have gotten more traffic lately, and I presume that it’s from Owatonna.”
Since the adoption of Tobacco 21 in Owatonna, Steele County Public Health has been working tirelessly to bring the issue of vaping among local youth to the forefront of all levels of local government. Prior to Owatonna City Council enacting the policy, Public Health officials did present to the Steele County Commissioners in attempt to find out where they stand on the national campaign.
“People are going to start to ask – where does the County stand on this?” said Mary Urch with Public Health to the commissioners in July during a study session. “We just wanted to make sure that you have all the facts and are prepared for the questions to come.”
During the study session, which was strictly informative, both commissioners Greg Krueger and Jim Abbe stated that they could see if the cities had a unified decision on the matter that the County would then possibly pass an umbrella ordinance to follow suit so that retailors outside of city limits would also have to abide to the age limit.
Thus, Urch and others from Public Health have set out to talk with Ellendale, Blooming Prairie, and most recently Medford. During her presentation in Medford, Urch passed around various forms of vapes that are hard to identify as something that could be harmful.
“Back in the day, the first experience someone had with smoking was bad,” Urch said as she described the different flavors that e-juice now comes in. “These are all designed for the first experience to be a pleasant one.”
Urch went on to describe the 30-minute impulse that vaping has created, stating that one student told her that when they just smoked cigarettes that they had a break from smoking for at least a couple hours, whereas with vaping they feel compelled to do it all the time. She added that the emissions on recent vaping mechanisms – specifically the JUUL – are so low that it is easy to conceal in any public situation, including a high school classroom.
“This is also causing our youth to develop a pattern of being deceptive,” Urch added. “A lot of these kids thought that vaping represented freedom and independence, but in reality they are becoming even more addicted.”
Because the ingredients used in e-juice are not regulated by the FDA, Urch stated that there is much to be learned about the risks that come with inhaling the unknown chemicals. She added that there is no way to determine whether or not anything has been added to the product, including THC – the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects. Earlier this year, the Steele County Attorney’s office reported that vaping devices have been confiscated that shows up to 90% THC levels. Urch said that in the “days of Woodstock” marijuana had a roughly 1% THC level.
“We don’t just want to scare our kids good or cause them to hide it better,” Urch added. “We want them to be ambassadors for their health and to help keep other kids from vaping, too. Tobacco 21 is proven to help.”
While the presentation was information only, the city council members gave little indication as to how they felt about Medford potentially adopting their own Tobacco 21 policy. Nelson stated that she felt it would be more helpful for the county to make a decision so that it would cover the areas that are outside of city limits, while council member Matt Dempsey said that he feels the regulation of online sales should be tackled first.
“There’s just always a way around it,” Dempsey added.
“That is a very common statement, but we need to do something and this is a good opportunity for just that,” Urch responded. “We have to enact what we can and take this opportunity to come alongside our kids and equip them and their parents with what they need.”
“This sends the message to our kids that we care,” she continued. “It opens up conversations to explain why something is being restricted and that builds awareness on how harmful this can be to their health.”
Nelson did request that Urch help Medford gather more information by sending the city council a sample of what the Tobacco 21 ordinance would look like for the city. No further discussion was held in regards to the wishes of the council or when the issue would be brought forth again.