Though the controversial Main Street reconstruction project has monopolized much of the Medford City Council’s time and attention in 2020, the council met for a workshop Monday night to discuss an equally pressing issue: the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
After nearly three years of back-and-forth discussion on whether Medford would upgrade its own plant or regionalize with Faribault, no clear decision has yet to be made. However, regionalizing with Faribault would have cost savings for the city of Medford.
There isn't any timeline for the wastewater project, according to Medford City Administrator Andy Welti. The council will likely not revisit the issue until the council-elect, including Chad Merritt and Mandy Mueller on council and Danny Thomas as mayor – step into their roles in the new year.
Throughout the discussions, connecting with Faribault has remained the most cost-effective option for Medford’s wastewater woes.
Since August 2019, the discussion of what route to take next – regionalize with Faribault or upgrade its own facility, a roughly $1.6 million difference – has essentially been on hold as the city of Faribault embarked on its own capacity study to analyze the infrastructure and determine if its wastewater lines can accommodate additional flow. During a Faribault City Council meeting earlier this month, Public Works Director Travis Block informed the council that following its capacity study, councilors should feel comfortable in Faribault’s ability to adapt to the increased capacity of connecting with Medford, which was estimated to be roughly 250,000 gallons of extra sewage at peak times. Medford currently processes about 86,000 gallons a day, but estimates that include a nearly completed development and other proposed projects could see that figure triple over the next couple decades.
Faribault Councilor Janna Viscomi suggested that regionalizing with Medford could open avenues to state funding in the future when it comes time to expand the facility, a benefit that would be provided without any “real expense” to the city.
During the time of Faribault’s study, Seth Peterson, the engineer with Bolton & Menk assigned to the wastewater project, conducted an infiltration and inflow (I&I) desktop study of the Medford wastewater system, analyzing the amount of groundwater and storm water that enters the sewer system through a variety of leaks.
“What we’d been told is that Medford has a relatively tight system, and what we found was that it is in fact a relatively tight system,” Peterson said during the workshop session Monday. “There is really very little unwanted water in the sanitary sewer system.”
The city also had a comparative study done, largely due to a request from the public to ensure there was a second opinion on Bolton & Menk’s findings of the cost estimates to upgrade the city’s facility. Peterson said one of the major differences found in the report was that the size of storage could be reduced, but he felt it would be important to allow that room for flexibility during the costs estimate phase of any potential project.
By the end of the work session, it was still determined that regionalizing with Faribault would be a significant cost savings for the city of Medford. When including the hook up with the Lazy U Community – a 165-unit mobile home community located about a mile from Medford city limits – and the new development, an upgrade to Medford’s current facility would cost an estimated $7,080,000 compared to the estimated project cost of $5,120,000 to connect with Faribault. Though the numbers remain in favor of regionalization, Medford councilors agreed there is still a lot to be investigated before making a decision on which route to take.
“I know it would cost more money to upgrade on our own, but then we wouldn’t be limited by someone or somewhere else,” said Councilor Marie Sexton, who will be exiting the city council come 2021. “It adds a few more expenses, but we’re not limited to a standstill development either. I would hate to push that on the future people of Medford when really the right developments could recoup the costs of the project.”
The option of connecting with Owatonna’s plant was essentially taken off the table in April 2019 when the council agreed that the $2 million difference between regionalizing with their neighbor to the south compared to their neighbor to the north was enough to eliminate the Owatonna connection as a possibility. Peterson stated at the time that Owatonna was not able to provide specific information on where a viable connection point would be for their system.
Following the workshop session, the Medford City Council held its regular meeting. During the meeting, Welti informed the council that after all invoices and requests were paid through the city’s portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding – which totaled $96,737 – an amount of $1,032.02 remained and was transferred to Steele County.
Also during the regular meeting, the council approved an action authorizing Joe Duncan with Bolton & Menk to meet with Councilor Chad Langeslag and the council-elect to discuss the Main Street reconstruction project. Langeslag said the purpose of the meetings would to ensure the three new board members are up to speed on the scope of the project with the hope that they could begin the process, which includes a public hearing as soon as possible in 2021.