Walking into Owatonna High School just over a decade ago, paramedic Ken Ringhofer thought he was responding to a young child experiencing a seizure. When he found Jackson Bellomy in the wrestling room seconds later, he soon realized that it was a much more serious condition — the 8-year-old was in cardiac arrest.
After performing CPR at the scene, Ringhofer said Jackson was transferred to Owatonna Hospital and then onto the Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s campus in Rochester. For another month, patient privacy laws kept first responders from learning what had become of their young patient Then, Ringhofer said, he ran into Jackson and his mother Jaime at a restaurant in town. He also ended up attending a fundraiser for the family at the Eagles Club, which Jackson remembers as his first time meeting the medics who helped save his life.
In the intervening years, the group kept in touch whenever they saw each other in the community. This spring, when it came time for Jackson’s graduation from Owatonna High School, it was only natural that they would get together again to commemorate the occasion — one decade on from their initial meeting in the fall of 2009.
After going into cardiac arrest at wrestling practice, Jaime said the family ultimately learned that Jackson had a previously undetected, genetic heart condition. The illness causes an irregular heart rhythm that can potentially be life-threatening.
“We all have fight or flight. When we get really excited, we can keep going or we can calm ourselves down — Jackson’s heart could not calm itself down, and it sent him into cardiac arrest,” explained Jaime. “His heart didn’t know what to do after it was beating so fast.”
In what she calls a modern-day miracle, Jackson recovered with the help of a defibrillator, medication and continued monitoring. He even was able to go on and play baseball and pool, in addition to participating in 4-H and other low-contact activities. Since that day however, he’s been unable to return to wrestling or more physical sports like football.
“As an 8-year-old boy, he had to figure out if he wanted to stay stuck — not being able to do the sports that he wanted to do. Instead, he found out that there were other things in life that he could do,” added Jaime. “I’m just a very proud mom.”
Memories from that night
In addition to the doctors who ultimately treated Jackson in Rochester, Jaime credits the paramedics’ response time with helping her son get the care he needed during that first episode.
"Even the ambulance crew, they were there within minutes. As a mom, as soon as they showed up, I just leaned back away from my son and let them do their job,” she recalled. Jaime had been present during Jackson’s practice, and can remember her other son coming out of the room just a few minutes into the activity to let her know Jackson was hurt.
“I just assumed he had fallen, but it was more serious than that. When I went into the room, he was just laying there — I had parents asking me if he was diabetic, if he had any health issues,” she recalled. “I knew it was serious, and I said someone needed to call 911.”
Jaime clearly recalls meeting Ken that night during the chaos. She remembers him asking for Jackson’s mother and then realizing that they were kneeling right next to each other on the floor.
“He couldn’t believe that he had been sitting right next to me,” she added. “It was so crazy that evening, I think about it quite a bit. It was a miracle that everything happened just the way it was supposed to happen for Jackson’s life.”
Continuing the relationship
It was at the Eagles Club benefit that Jackson remembers first meeting the first responders. When he went into cardiac arrest, he said he blacked out — after starting in on a game at his first practice of the year, the next thing he remembers is waking up at the hospital.
“They saved my life,” he added. “It was hard to believe that I was meeting them and that they showed up and still cared.”
After attending the fundraiser, Ringhofer said he has continued to run into Jaime often over the past decade — always checking in on the health of his former patient.
“Every time I see somebody that was in that room, I just want to hug them and thank them for being in there with me. A lot of times I do — I give Ken and [Elizabeth Okerberg] a hug every time I see them,” added Jaime.
After learning that Jackson was graduating this spring, Ringhofer got the team of original medics together to attend part of the ceremony and visit with the family. In the morning, Ringhofer — along with fellow responders Darren Atkinson and Elizabeth Okerberg — were able to stop by the fairgrounds for the school district’s photo-taking event. Graduates and their loved ones drove through the Foundation building and were able to hop out and get a professional picture taken ahead of the afternoon drive-in ceremony.
After getting a photo with Jackson in the morning, the three met up with the family outside Owatonna High School — getting another photo near the site of the initial emergency, and catching up on Jackson’s plans for next year.
In 30 years as a paramedic, Ringhofer said he can count on one hand the number of people he’s helped save from cardiac arrest. The fact that Jackson was so young when it happened makes his case even more rare — and ultimately, as Jaime said, miraculous.
Getting to keep up with the family over the years has been another benefit to Ringhofer’s work in Owatonna. “It reminds me of why I’m doing this job — to help serve the community,” he said.