An Albert Lea man has been charged after he allegedly violated a no contact order and got into a physical argument with a victim, according to court documents.
Travis Lee Tritle, 22, was charged Monday in Steele County Court with one count of violating a no contact order and two counts of domestic assault, all felonies. The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place the last week of February.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Feb. 22 regarding a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – or DANCO – violation with Tritle. The deputy met with the victim who stated they had picked Tritle up on Feb. 21 to stay at their parents’ home. The victim said they had an argument where the victim said Tritle pushed them against a dresser and then threw the victim to the ground. The victim told the deputy they fell face down and could feel Tritle on top of them and hitting their back, though they were unaware if Tritle was hitting them or throwing things. Tritle got off the victim and took their cell phone when the victim said they were going to call the police, according to the report. Because Tritle had their phone, the victim said they drove to a gas station to call 911.
The deputy confirmed the active DANCO, originally signed by a judge on July 28 that prohibits Tritle to contact the victim either directly or indirectly until Tritle’s probation expires in 2025. The DANCO is a result of felony domestic abuse conviction.
Tritle was convicted in 2018 for violating a harassment restraining order in Steele County, which is a felony.
Tritle is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $40,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday.