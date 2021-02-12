Some people spent their quarantine finishing a home project, others picked up a new hobby, while Owatonna resident Danielle Spaar decided to pursue publishing a children’s book series she had started more than a decade ago.
Last year Spaar worked as a hairdresser, but then the pandemic hit, salons closed their doors and she found herself without a job. With a desire to fill her new found free time, Spaar pulled out a story she had written 12 years ago for her son from a drawer in her home.
“I decided what better time than the pandemic to actually try and do something with this,” Spaar said.
After sending the book, “Logan Scott Files: A Spoiled Brat is Missing,” to traditional publishers with no response, Spaar decided to try the self publishing route. At that point, Amazon was offering a nice platform for self published books, she said. It didn’t take long for the “Logan Scott Files” series to grow and today she is working on her third book in the series of early-level reading chapter books. Spaar is currently receiving assistance from a professional illustrator for her third book.
“Logan Scott Files” was originally written because Spaar was struggling to find good reading options for her son as he surpassed picture books as a child. Despite being written with her son in mind, she wanted to make sure the series was engaging to all kids, understanding the need for diversity in children’s books.
“I wanted to make a book that was diverse, all kids could relate to,” Spaar said, adding that readers will be able to see themselves in the cast of characters in her books.
The “Logan Scott Files” series will have young readers using their imagination as they follow Logan through the mystery detective series, she said. She said she hopes her story helps kids engage with reading and helps transition them into bigger chapter books.
Beyond her story writing experience, Spaar is an avid reader. She has set up a YouTube channel -- Miss Dani’s Book Nook -- for kids where she posts videos of herself reading various stories out loud for her online audience.
“With all of these kids doing either hybrid (learning) or full homeschooling, a lot of mom’s have had to turn into teachers and that's exhausting,” Spaar explained.
Setting up the YouTube channel was a way for her to offer some age-appropriate and educational content to kids during this tough time and potentially give exhausted parents a break. The kids have fun too, she said, adding that many of her read-out-louds begin with a dancing break “to get the wiggles out” before sitting down to read.
People can pick up an e-book copy of the first “Logan Scott Files” book by signing up for her newsletter on her website or finding it on Amazon or on the Barnes & Noble website.
Soon she will also be launching interactive Zoom story time gatherings. The pilot event will be held on Feb. 13. This particular story time will be detective themed. For $20, story time participants will receive a box with detective supplies, such as notebooks, pens, sunglasses and custom mustaches mailed to their home to use during the Zoom call with Spaar. She’ll also be holding some prize giveaways during the call. If all goes well, she said she plans to continue to offer the virtual reading events weekly with new themes.
Zoom story times will allow children to introduce themselves to other participants, interact with one another and foster connections with other kids of a similar age. Spaar believes reading to children is the best way to grow great future leaders.