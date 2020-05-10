Owatonna police arrested a man last week they say is involved in a series of automobile thefts since April.
According to an OPD press release, Khadar Mohamud, 22, of Owatonna, is charged in Steele County with five felony counts of motor vehicle theft, third-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Police stated in the release that Mohamud has been linked to five stolen vehicles, a Riverland Community College burglary and motor vehicle tampering at Domino's Pizza.
"Our officers and detectives have been working hard on these cases and had identified a person of interest," police stated. "On Wednesday, a report came in of a person tampering with a vehicle at Domino's Pizza. The suspect matched the description of the person of interest and he had just been seen in the area by a patrol officer."
