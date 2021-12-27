A Columbia Heights man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving drunk early Christmas Eve morning.
Altaaf Joshua Persaud, 22, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony DWI. The charges stem from an incident that took place around 1 a.m. on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna police officer observed a vehicle fail to make a complete stop at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and North Street, immediately initiating a traffic stop and successfully pulling over the driver.
The driver, identified as Persaud, allegedly told the officer he didn’t stop because he had been “in a rush” and that he hadn’t consumed any alcohol in at least an hour. The officer reportedly could smell alcohol on Persaud’s breath and discovered his license had been suspended.
The officer initiated several field sobriety tests, all of which Persaud failed, according to the report. The officer then administered a breath test, which reported recorded Persaud to have a 0.116 blood alcohol content. According to court documents, Persaud was then arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center, where he submitted to another breath test and recorded a 0.10 BAC.
Court records show Persaud has three previous DWI convictions, including a 2019 conviction in Hennepin County and two convictions in 2021 in both Anoka and Steele counties.
Persaud remains in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set at $56,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.