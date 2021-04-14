Over the last year, the transitional home for Steele County women and children facing homelessness has been working with a skeleton crew in order to ensure the nonprofit would stay afloat. While the board chair of Rachel’s Light said they were able to do “pretty well” in terms of funding during 2020, she said it's time for the organization to move forward with bringing staff back on board.
“Last year we had to reduce staffing in order to keep the shelter open,” Deanna Ripka said. “Our donations dropped significantly when COVID-19 hit, so that is what we had to do to make things work through the year.”
In an effort to help bring staff back to the shelter – and eventually add an additional staff member – the Rachel’s Light board will be hosting a fundraiser May 8 at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar in Owatonna. The theme of the fundraiser is “Celebrating Women Everywhere” and tickets will include breakfast and a program of speakers.
Ripka said bringing the staff back to the organization is crucial to the success of the women and children who they serve. Since opening in the fall of 2019, Rachel’s Light has served 22 women, 24 children and has received 124 referrals. That data does not include anything from 2021, Ripka said.
“We started small, but we are always trying to keep looking for ways to continue to build our funds so we can keep the shelter open and help more people,” Ripka said. “We are working with the very least amount of people we can get by with right now and relying a lot on volunteers – including board members – whenever there is a need.”
Ripka said in the last few months, board members have continually had to step up to fill empty positions at the shelter that assist women to work toward stabilization in their life. Once staff is able to return to work, Ripka said it will tighten up the program and help transition women and children into stable, permanent housing faster, therefore opening beds to help the next woman or child on the list.
“Overall we’re just kind of looking at how we can get more staff involved so that we can help more women,” she explained. “If we can identify people’s barriers to housing and figure out how to assist them through our programming, we can help move them through the process to obtain stable housing again and then open up more room for another person.”
The funding for Rachel’s Light relies heavily on community donations, but Ripka said the organization was able to secure its first grant during the pandemic from the state. They have since applied for two more grants, but are waiting to hear back on what – if anything – they will be receiving.
“We do receive quite a few donations through the community, we are very blessed that way,” Ripka said. “This fundraiser will be about raising up and supporting women around us, recognizing people in our lives that have been influential, and giving to Rachel’s Light so we can help more women.”
Ripka said they are still working out the details of the programs for the event in May, but that at least one former guest of Rachel’s Light will be sharing their testimony on their experience with the program and where they are now since securing permanent housing and living independently. The board is also working on getting a speaker from a local supportive housing program to talk about the different barriers and challenges they are seeing in the area with people who are facing homelessness.
Aside from donating to Rachel’s Light, Ripka said they are always looking for additional volunteers who would like to become a part of their mission. Volunteering can take a variety of forms, including reading to children or picking up sticks in the yard at the house out near Meriden, said Ripka.