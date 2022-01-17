Winter is officially here, along with some frigid temperatures, but that has not stopped construction at the new Owatonna High School from marching forward.
Earthwork at the site has paused due to the frozen ground, however exterior and structural projects are still under way.
According to the construction update website, last month installation and construction of storm sewers began, sanitary sewer and drain tiling took place, framing was started for exterior storage buildings, and Owatonna Public Utilities began installing gas and power lines. These projects all remain in progress.
As for the three-story classroom wing, the construction crew continues to work on setting the structural steel, bar joists, decking and other detailing. Prefabrication and plumbing is being assembled for the restrooms in the building. Next month, the crew anticipates beginning to install precast planks for the roof on the industrial technology space as well as installing roof drains and exterior framing is anticipated to begin.
Foundations for the gymnasium, activities entrance and activities offices have been laid as well as excavation and backfill for the foundations. Load bearing masonry for the restrooms is in progress according to the construction update website. Next month, it is anticipated that instilling precast wall panels will begin for the locker rooms.
Underground electrical rough-ins for the main electric room is underway for the commons area of the building. The elevator shaft for the second elevator has been completed. Structural steel is the next phase coming up for this area.
Orchestra pit foundations have been completed for the auditorium and music space. Currently the foundations are being laid for the auditorium scene shop, as well as waterproofing the orchestra pit. Ideally, all foundations will be completed next month and work on load bearing masonry for the music classrooms will begin.
Construction of the new 317,000-square-foot high school began in May of 2021 with a groundbreaking ceremony. The building will be able to accommodate 1,600 students and contains classrooms, labs and shop spaces with state-of-the art equipment. An 825-seat auditorium, gymnasium, and spacious commons and cafeteria space will be central to the building. Also to be constructed are five field houses with a walking track and a 3,451-seat football stadium, eight tennis courts, four soccer and lacrosse fields, two softball fields, two baseball fields and a synthetic turf field.
Last month, Facilities and Infrastructure Manager Bob Olson said because the summer was dry and the winter so far has brought good weather, construction was about a month ahead of schedule.
"Construction for the new high school is still ahead of schedule," said Superintendent Jeff Elstad. "With advancements in technology for construction, they are able to work all year round, especially on large sites such as this."
The project remains estimated for completion in summer 2023.
As for the existing high school, the 24-member Task Force charged with compiling a plan for the building has had four meetings. The Dec. 15 meeting was canceled due to inclement weather, and the Jan. 19 meeting has been rescheduled for a later date. This set back is due to members of the Task Force planning to look for investors and developers to get involved, according to Elstad. The process could be on hold for up to 45 days, but Elstad said he anticipates the Task Force to have their recommendation ready to present to the board by the March school board work session.
All updates on the construction project, as well as drone footage, photos and renderings, and highlights from the Existing OHS Citizens Task Force, can be found on the district website — go to isd761.org and click on the “New High School” tab at the top of the page.