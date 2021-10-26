A 27-year old Faribault man believed to have gone on a three-state crime spree, has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges after being captured by a Fayette County, Iowa, sheriff’s deputy while allegedly trying to avoid arrest.
Over several days in late April/early May, Alex Richard VanErp, of Faribault, stole several cars, a trailer, a gun and money; broke into and damaged property and used a stolen credit card before being arrested in an Iowa implement store, according to Minnesota, Iowa and U.S. court records.
VanErp, convicted of financial transaction fraud in Rice County in 2015, is wanted in five Minnesota counties, according to financial transaction fraud charges filed last week, also in Rice County.
He was charged April 6 in Rice County with misdemeanor assault, and April 21 with misdemeanor theft. A warrant for his arrest was issued that same day in Steele County after he failed to appear in court in a misdemeanor theft case.
Three days later, he allegedly bolted from Mayo Clinic Health System Waseca after deputies reportedly found him unresponsive and slumped over the wheel of a stolen vehicle. He was charged May 4 with theft and third-degree burglary, both felonies, in Waseca County District Court. VanErp was subsequently charged in Le Sueur County with third-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft and first-degree criminal damage to property for alleged thefts in rural Montgomery.
By May 6, VanErp was in southwestern Wisconsin.
A press release from the Richland Center, Wisconsin, Police Department alleges VanErp took a pickup truck without the owners’ consent and abandoned it in nearby parking lot in favor of another pickup which he later attached to the door of an auto dealer’s shop with the tow chains and unsuccessfully attempted to pull its door open.
VanErp can then be seen on security camera footage entering an unlocked vehicle, from which he stole a handgun, read the release. He was then reportedly seen getting into a truck similar to one later involved in thefts in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, that was hauling a trailer carrying two stolen tractors.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Northern District of Iowa, a Fayette County, Iowa, deputy says he was called to a local implement store May 7 after an employee there recognized a customer as the man Prairie Du Chien Police alleged had stolen a rental trailer the day prior and taken two lawn tractors in another nearby town.
The deputy reported seeing VanErp standing near the store’s parts counter, drew his weapon and ordered VanErp to the ground. VanErp allegedly ran toward the back of the store, but finding the rear door was locked, turned back toward the deputy and jumped over the parts counter.
The deputy, reportedly holstered his gun and drew his Taser, “fired two shots at (VanErp), striking him and causing him to fall to the ground. I then took him into custody.”
During a search, the deputy reportedly found VanErp in possession of a 9mm handgun identified as the pistol stolen from Richland Center, Wisconsin; a glass pipe and an 11.85-gram bag of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Arrested with VanErp was Aliza Lynn Bruley, 19, also of Faribault. Bruley was booked into the Fayette County Jail on possession of marijuana-first offense (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), according to a report from KOEL radio.
VanErp, who’s being held in the Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty in federal court Sept. 16.
A sentencing date has not been set.
VanErp has also been charged in Wisconsin with three counts of misdemeanor theft. He pleaded not guilty Sept. 22.