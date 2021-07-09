Whether it's Rumpelstiltskin spinning yarn into gold or Little Red Riding Hood questioning the size of her granny’s teeth, the Little Theatre of Owatonna will be filled with nostalgia during the upcoming performances of “Frumpled Fairy Tales.”
Filled with whimsy, smothered with charm and sprinkled with kitschy humor, the cast will bring the audience back through three classic Grimm fairy tales: Rumpelstiltskin, Rapunzel and Little Red Riding Hood. Director Sarah Friesen is juggling two full casts, as the performances will showcase two different sets of upcoming stars each weekend. The energy and spark each child is bringing, however, is exactly what Friesen hoped to see.
“My big goal for this summer was I just wanted it to be a fun experience for the cast so that they can get their taste for the stand and want to come back,” Friesen said. “That’s all it took for me was one production and I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
It is a true full-circle moment for Friesen, because that first production she took part in was in fact “Frumpled Fairy Tales” when she was 12 years-old, performing as the narrator in Little Red Riding Hood. Though she isn’t taking any specific inspiration from her first time on stage, Friesen remembers it being a fun show and saw it as a perfect option to welcome the kids and the community back to the theatre.
“It’s been a lot of fun, there’s a lot of newcomers to the stage which is always great,” Friesen said, adding that at the beginning of rehearsal season they spent a lot of time talking about being on stage. “It was about explaining to all the kids that everything has to be larger than life and making sure the audience can always see your face.”
Friesen has especially loved seeing the kids who have already been in several productions take the first-timers under their wing, giving opportunities for growth for both actors.
She's directed school plays at the Owatonna Christian School, though this is Friesen’s debut as a director for LTO. While she thoroughly enjoyed directing at the school, Friesen said the amount of resources available to her at the community theatre is remarkable.
“When I worked for the school I really was doing everything — the set, costuming, lighting,” Friesen said. “It’s really nice to have resources and other people helping me, especially those who have specialties and can be building my whole set and make it look amazing, all I have to do is tell them my vision and know they will make it happen and probably make it even better.”
There is still plenty of space to flex the creative muscles, though, for Friesen and for the staff. While the familiar nature of the three stories featured in the play may seem restricting, in reality it allows each individual to make the show or the character unique and their own. Friesen discussed a creative approach to creating Rapunzel’s iconic long hair, taking a long wig she already owned and braiding it with long, shimmering tulle to give it the impactful length it needs.
Hazel Bell is given the freedom to make her Rumpelstiltskin the most comical little man she can imagine, dancing on stage with every cell in her body. And Zei Padilla, who has two roles in the show, was able pick his own twist on each character to bring them to life.
“I watch a lot of movies to help with my acting and I do a lot of voices for my parts,” Padilla said as he prepared to take the stage as the greedy king in Rumpelstiltskin. “I thought a lot about how a king would sound — like someone with power. After [Friesen] described how he would say something, I’m able to remember my lines and use my voice.”
“Frumpled Fairy Tales” is Padilla’s first time on the LTO stage, but the 11 year-old was able to experience theatre when he was going to school in Albert Lea and had a part in a school musical. Though he understands that being on stage can be nerve-wracking, he encourages every kid who may have an interest in acting to go for it.
“It is something fun and you shouldn’t worry about it — no one will make fun of you,” Padilla said. “It’s something fun to do and you’ll probably like it.”
Whether you’re one of the many actors to take the stage or one of the people in the crowd, Friesen echoed Padilla’s sentiments that this play is simply a lot of fun.
“It is so endearing,” Friesen said. “People will walk away with a smile on their face.”