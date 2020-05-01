Local readers will be able to get their hands on physical books once again, when the Owatonna Public Library prepares to open for curbside pickup starting Monday.
Library Director Mark Blando said that while the timing lines up with Gov. Tim Walz encouraging more businesses to open for curbside pickup that day, the library staff have been working toward this option since first closing the facility to the public in March.
“It’s been a long time coming and it’s just good to finally be able to do this for our library users,” Blando said. “This is the first step toward an eventual reopen.”
Blando said that even prior to the stay-at-home order, the library staff began going through a deep cleaning process that included cleaning the shelves and going through materials that were extra worn — things he said they don’t normally have time for when they are busy serving its patrons. While they have been able to promote their online and virtual services, including e-books and audiobooks, Blando said it was always the plan to figure out how to get their physical materials available for consumers.
“We wanted to make sure we had the process in place and safety equipment in place before providing that open,” Blando said, saying that having access to personal protective equipment — or PPE — was a top priority. “The safety of our staff as well as the public is the most important thing to me, but now that we have everything in place we’re ready.”
Beginning next week, the library opens for curbside pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Requests can be made online via the library catalog at selco.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/owat or by calling 507-444-2460 and speak to a staff member or leave a voicemail. Library staff will contact individuals when their requests are ready and schedule a pickup time in increments of half hours to help limit crowds. People picking up requests are asked to approached the Broadway entrance during their appointed time slot and wait outside for a staff member to open the door, allowing in one person at a time. The library staff are requesting that people wear a face mask during pickup.
“It’s probably going to be a little bit of trial and error at first,” Blando said. “Hopefully soon everything will become a routine, and if the demand is great enough those hours might be expanded.”
With returning materials, Blando said that they are utilizing the open area in the library to quarantine different materials while they wait to be sanitized. While this could mean that certain books or DVDs may have longer wait periods to be checked out again, they are ensuring that precautionary step is taken to protect public health.
“We will be keeping a sharp eye on our hold levels, and if it looks like something is really popular and that we could need more copies that is definitely something we will do,” Blando said. “The Owatonna Library staff is just really excited to be providing more to our patrons. It’s a small step, but it’s a start.”
Blando said that he believes now more than ever people will be drawn to the “escapism” that is reading, adding that he hopes through providing an additional service to the public that they will be able to help the people they serve cope with the current chaotic state of the world.
“You can put away the worries and concerns of the world for however long you bury yourself in a book,” Blando said. “It’s great entertainment in a time where sports and other actives are canceled, but books never go out of style and we will never cancel book season.”
Find more information on the library’s curbside pickup program at the Owatonna Public Library‘s Facebook page and the library website, ci.owatonna.mn.us/190/Library.
The Blooming Prairie Branch Library, a branch of the Owatonna Public Library, will also be opening for curbside pickup next week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Requests can be made by calling 507-583-7750 and individuals will be called when their materials are ready.