An Owatonna man is serving more than seven years in prison after he assaulted a staff member at Pillsbury Campus and was selling narcotics.
Lorenzo Markey Cook Jr., 31, was sentenced Feb. 10 in Steele County District Court to a total of 91 months in state prison in two separate cases. Court records show he was sentenced to 61 months after being convicted for third-degree drug sale/possession, and 30 months after being convicted for third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm. Judge Karen Duncan presided in the cases and his sentencings are to be served concurrently, with credit for 14 months already served.
According to court records, Cook was first arrested in May 2020 by agents with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit for selling MDMA, cocaine and fentanyl. The SCDIU had observed videos on social media of Cook showing pressed pills. Following Cook’s arrest, agents found 4.9 grams of methamphetamine, 94 MDMA pills, 9.6 grams of marijuana and 3.8 grams of fentanyl in Cook’s apartment.
Per Cook’s plea agreement, three additional felony drug charges and a misdemeanor drug charge in that case were dismissed.
Cook was arrested again in March 2021 after he assaulted a staff member at Pillsbury Campus following his eviction. During the assault, Cook knocked out two of the victim’s teeth.
According to court documents, the property owner had filed an eviction action complaint on March 15, 2021, against Cook. Records show the original lease agreement with Cook was for August 2020 to October 2020. The owner reported that Cook stopped paying rent in October, but remained in possession of the premises, owing a total of $2,700 in back rent. She said Cook had also broken the terms of the rental agreement in a variety of ways aside from paying rent, including allowing in a guest who the landlord had taken out a trespass notice against, spitting on other tenants’ doors, verbally threatening other tenants, tampering with security cameras, and painting walls without permission among other things.
Cook had also broken into three other rooms within the building that were locked and vacant, taking over those dorm rooms as his own. The property owner said Cook was also complicit in allowing a suspect in the September 2020 burglary of JB Liquor to enter the building and bring alleged stolen property on the premises.
Per Cook’s plea agreement, two second-degree assault charges were dismissed in that case.
Cook has several previous felony convictions in Steele County dating back to 2014 that include assault, drugs possession and domestic assault. He also has a 2019 felony conviction for domestic assault in Waseca County.
Cook is currently incarcerated at the state prison in Stillwater with an anticipated release date of Nov. 14, 2024.