Kevin Worden, president of Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, welcomes everyone to the home dedication for Jessica Willmert and her children Tuesday evening. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

 By ANNIE GRANLUND

After showing off the first bedrooms Locklynn and Joey ever had for their own, the intimate group congregated inside Jessica Willmert’s new kitchen and living room Tuesday evening.

After nine months of putting in her own sweat equity, alongside numerous local volunteers, Willmert and her two children were able to officially call the brand new house at 715 Mosher Ave. their home. The house was built by volunteers with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity and was sponsored by Thrivent Financial, which donated $95,000; it was built on land donated by the Kottke family.

Jessica Willmert (right) celebrates her new home with her children, Joey and Locklynn, and her niece, Alliyah Vandenhemel (right). (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Emotions were high Tuesday during the “Faith Builds” home dedication. After receiving a blessing from Pastor Todd Buegler, of Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, the small family was gifted with several items from Two Rivers, Metronet and the Habitat ReStore.

Marie Dodds with Cornerstone Church presents 4-year-old Joey with the dinosaur quilt made especially for him to have in his new bedroom. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Marie Dodds presented Willmert and her children each with their own, personalized quilts, all crafted by Dodds, Jacki Niedfeldt and Joleen Hammel, members of Cornerstone Church in Owatonna. The quilts for the children were themed after some of their current favorite things: dinosaurs for 4-year-old Joey and Disney’s Frozen for 7-year-old Locklynn, who was brought to tears by the gift.

Marie Dodds of Cornerstone Church presents 7-year-old Locklynn with a quilt designed with a theme from Disney’s Frozen to use in her first ever bedroom. Members of the church made personalized quilts for each member of the family. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Ryan Kling-Punt of Two Rivers presented Willmert with a symbolic blue key, representing the official ownership she now had of the home.

“May the light of God’s presence shine forth brightly in this home and be a blessing for all who live here and for everyone who will come through these doors,” Kling-Punt said.

Ryan Kling-Punt of Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity presents Jessica Willmert, formerly of Oronoco, with a symbolic key to her new home on Mosher Avenue in Owatonna. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

Struck by gratitude, an emotional Willmert worked through the tears to express how much the people who helped build her family’s new home meant to her.

“You made me feel really welcomed and that it was OK that I didn’t know what I was doing, that I had no experience, and that it was OK I was a loser who needed a home,” Willmert said. Kling-Punt interjected, assuring Willmert that no one ever viewed her in that light.

John Timm from the Habitat ReStore in Rochester presents Jessica Willmert (middle) with a “HOME” sign. On the back of the sign, every volunteer who worked on building the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity home for Willmert signed their name. (Annie Granlund/southernminn.com)

“We are just so blessed,” Willmert added. “I appreciate everything and everyone.”

From the back bedrooms, where the kids enthusiastically had run off with their new blankets, Locklynn could be heard exclaiming, “This is the best day ever!”

Willmert’s home marks the 24th house Two Rivers has built in Owatonna since 1993. Prior to that, the last home constructed in Owatonna was completed in 2017.

A second home, sponsored by Climate by Design International and Daikin Applied, is on the cusp of completion in Willmert’s new backyard. The Linn Avenue home will benefit a single father from Owatonna and his three children once it is completed.

©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

