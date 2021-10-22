Halloween is upon us and there is no shortage of ghoulish activities for the young or old coming up right here in Steele County.
Last year, COVID-19 put a damper on many of the big spooktacular events throughout the county, so the Medford trunk-or-treat is back and plans to be bigger than ever.
The location has changed this year due to the old football field currently being under construction and the parking lot of the funeral home being unable to host the amount of activities planned for this year.
The parking lot of the Christ the King Catholic Church will instead play host to the popular event.
“We are so thankful that this space was offered to us because we plan to bring back all of the usual activities to the event and more,” said Dante Langerfeld, one of the event organizers.
The Halloween extravaganza will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, and continue until 3 p.m.
There are at least 35 people currently signed up for the trunk-or-treat portion of the event, but Langerfeld says she expects many more to sign and show up between now and the big day.
Langerfeld said there will be a large corn pit, hay rides, two setups for photos, haunted busses, and two barrel train rides. One of the trains is a new addition this year and will be called the “tiny tot train.” Children under the age of 5 will benefit most from this. There will also be less scary haunted houses set up for the little tikes to enjoy.
Generally, this event draws upwards of 900 people. Last year, due to the pandemic, only a third of them were able to attend.
Lagerfelt said she hopes that with loosened restrictions, families from all over the county will be able to come out to attend again.
“People from Owatonna, Faribault and Medford come together to volunteer and attend,” Langerfeld said. “We are always grateful for the folks who show up to make this night special for the kids.”
It is no doubt that Langerfeld and her husband put an incredible amount of work and effort into the coordination of this event for the community, and they are not without citizens singing praises in their honor.
“They do this out of the kindness of their hearts,” said Erin Sammon, Medford Civic Club President. “They use money from their own pickets to make this happen for our community and we are very fortunate to have them supporting Medford.”
Here are some other happenings throughout Steele County:
Trick or Treat with Seniors
Owatonna and Medford senior living facilities are teaming up to host several trick-or treat events on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
3—5 p.m. Birchwood Cottages
3:30—4:30 p.m. Valleyview Drive Through
3:30—5:30 p.m. Benedictine Living Community and Freedom Home Care Trunk-or-Treat
4—6 p.m. Timberdale Trace Assisted Living
3—6 p.m. Medford Senior Care
Trunk-or-Treat at Trinity
The Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna will be hosting a trunk-or-treat event for kids to gather candy and show off their costumes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The church will also be collecting non-perishable food donations for Community Pathways of Steele County at the event.
The church is asking the public to sign up to host a trunk. If interested, contact Sheri at sherib@tlcowatonna.org or sign up via their website at tlcowatonna.org/hostatrunk
Horror Movie Night
Kids aren’t the only ones who get to have a howling good time this Halloween. The Steele County Historical Society will be playing the 1959 version of ‘The House on Haunted Hill’ in the Wenger Room of the History Center on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
This event is for those who are 21 or older. Mineral Springs Brewery will also be offering a selection of beer to purchase during the film. There will be pop, water, snacks and popcorn available for purchase as well. Tickets are available at the door and are $5 for the general public and $2 for members of SCHS.
A Haunting We Will Go
The Village of Yesteryear will be morphed into a spooktacular family-friendly affair on Saturday, Oct. 30. Several buildings throughout the village will be set up for crafts, games and more.
The event will begin at noon and continue until 4 p.m. In the event of unsavory weather conditions, the event will be moved inside the History Center and all activities will still be available.
Pumpkins in the Prairie
Trunk-or-Treat will be returning to Blooming Prairie this year. Many area businesses and individuals plan to participate.
Candy will be given out on Sunday, Oct 31 from 3-5 p.m.
The Servicemen’s Club will also be hosting a trunk-or-treat event in the parking lot at 2 p.m. on the same day.