Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 239 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARIBAULT FREEBORN MARTIN STEELE WASECA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, FAIRMONT, OWATONNA, AND WASECA.