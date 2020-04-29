“I didn’t expect to like it,” laughed Jess Smoll as she kneeled over her cobalt blue cat made of sidewalk chalk and began blending details with her fingertips.
Just outside of her Owatonna home on Broadway Street neighboring the old Washington Elementary School, Smoll has been creating visual masterpieces over the last month, using simple sidewalk chalk.
“I don’t like chalk,” she said. “It’s messy, it’s dry, it gets everywhere.”
When the stay-at-home order first began, Smoll said she needed to find an outlet to get her out of the house. Her roommate had suggested doing drawings on the sidewalk for a local chalk art initiative through the chamber, but Smoll admits that she at first resisted due to her distaste for the medium. That was until her roommate surprised her with an accidentally elaborate gift.
“She was really excited because she thought she ordered me chalk, but it was actually art pastels,” Smoll said. “But that really turned in to a happy accident.”
Because of the generous gift, Smoll finally decided to give chalk art a try. Her first drawing was a rainbow unicorn, allowing her to utilize most of the colors that came in the gift from her roommate.
“It really was a happy accident, because most children’s chalk doesn’t come with a large variety of colors,” Smoll said. “At first this was just a way to get me out of the house, but now I just want to be outside and color the sidewalk.”
Since that first unicorn, Smoll has created six larger than life drawings that stretch along the sidewalk in front of her house and in the front of her driveway. Her pieces have ranged from mythical creatures like dragons to flowers sharing a hopeful message to critters that remind her of the pets she owns. On average, she believes each drawing takes her roughly two-and-a-half hours.
Smoll says she has been creating art for as long as she can remember, though never in a way that allowed her to have a large and public audience.
“I’ve always been very protective of my art,” she said, explaining that she typically would keep her paintings or drawings to herself in a sketch pad or in her room. “Now my art is right outside my bedroom window, and I can see people walking by and looking at it. It’s kind of a secret joy of mine to see them enjoying it.”
Another thing that the sidewalk chalk has forced Smoll to confront with her art is the impermanence that comes with it. With the temperamental nature of Minnesota springs, Smoll said it can be a little heartbreaking to see one of her creations be washed away by rain, sometimes in the same day that it is created.
“At some point, when the weather finally decides to stabilize, I’d like to pack everything up and go somewhere like Dartts Park or Lake Kohlmier,” Smoll said. “I won’t be able to see it always, but it will give the drawings a larger audience.”
In total, Smoll believes she has spent less than $40 on her chalk art materials – excluding the gift of pastels from her roommate. She uses basic sidewalk chalk for the base of her drawings and eventually incorporates the pastels for finer details. As far as where the inspiration comes from, Smoll said it ranges from requests by friends to her own imagination.
“Look, during COVID-19, there are no rules,” she laughed. “If you want to draw a fire-breathing dragon on your sidewalk, go for it.”